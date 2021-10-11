President Maduro Urges Venezuelans to Fine Tune Electoral Machinery and Guarantee New Victory in 21N Regional Elections

On Sunday, October 10, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, urged the Venezuelan people to “fine-tune the machinery to guarantee a new victory for the Revolution,” after voting in the mock election carried out by the National Electoral Council (CNE) in the run-up to the next municipal and regional elections to be held on November 21.

Through his Twitter account, the Venezuelan president stressed that this election day will once again demonstrate to the world the democratic nature of the homeland of Bolívar and Chávez.

RELATED CONTENT: 21N Regional Elections: CNE Approves National Election Observers and Reiterates Invitation for Sunday’s Mock Election

Llegó el día del Simulacro Electoral, rumbo a las Megalecciones del #21Nov. Vamos al despliegue para afinar la batería del 1×10, con las medidas de bioseguridad. Demostremos una vez más, nuestro talante democrático. pic.twitter.com/5c2v7qXJqG — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) October 10, 2021

For this electoral drill, the CNE activated 446 voting centers and 1,366 polling stations in 333 municipalities of the 24 states of the country, as part of the schedule established for the upcoming elections of November 21.

RELATED CONTENT: Borrell’s Comments on Venezuela’s 21N Elections Condemned

Through this mock election, the CNE aims to test the different phases of the Automated Voting System, estimate the total time required by a voter at the electoral horseshoe (the entire voting process, starting from entering the voting center, passing through the checking of the electoral roll and casting the vote, and leaving the center), and test the data transmission.

¡Conciencia, Capacidad y Organización! El pueblo venezolano participa en el Simulacro Electoral; estamos afinando la maquinaria para garantizar una nueva victoria de la Revolución el #21Nov. pic.twitter.com/kjMLXfNXeJ — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) October 10, 2021

Also, through this electoral drill, the voters have had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the process as well as with the components of the voting system and the electoral ballot, and the witnesses and observers of the political parties have been able to examine their working systems and check the location of their party symbols on the ballot and the electronic voting system.

Featured image: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro voting in the October 10 mock election, held in preparation for the 21N regional elections. Photo: Ciudad CCS

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC