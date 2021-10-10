Borrell’s Comments on Venezuela’s 21N Elections Condemned

Recent statements made by the high representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, in regard to Venezuela’s November 21 elections, have generated multiple reactions of rejection and condemnation from government authorities as well as Venezuelan social media users.

After the issue became known with the Venezuelan government officially establishing its position through a statement published on Friday, October 8, Venezuelan social media users as well as authority figures started posting on various social networks, demanding respect, explanations and apologies from Borell for the people of Venezuela people and the national institutions.

✖️Estas son las declaraciones de Joseph Borrel (Unión Europea) que generaron las diversas repulsas, condenas y enjabonadas que le propinaron al personajillo este Jorge Rodríguez, Diosdado Cabello y buena parte de compatriotas amantes de la patria y celosos de nuestra soberanía. pic.twitter.com/qgZqAN2FU7 — Tania Valentina Díaz🏠😷 (@taniapsuv) October 9, 2021

Borrell’s problematic comments came days after the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) confirmed that the EU would send an observation mission to Venezuela for the regional and local elections. However, Borrell has now tried to practically go beyond the CNE’s investiture and the sovereignty of the electoral exercise of the Venezuelan people.

On Friday, the EU high representative had commented that “the [electoral observer] mission’s report will be what will legitimize or delegitimize” the government of President Nicolás Maduro. Borrell also said that the European Union Mission will function as a guarantee for the opposition parties that are participating in the elections.

Si a su edad no ha aprendido a respetar a una nación digna y soberana, como es Venezuela hace 200 años cuando nuestros padres libertadores expulsaron al imperio x el que Usted refleja plañidera nostalgia, … https://t.co/gxQudnw0b7 — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) October 8, 2021

Referring to Borrell’s comments, Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), stated that his attitude is typical of those who believe that Venezuela is still a colony.

“What this person [Borrell] forgets is that we drove out the Spanish empire a little over 200 years ago,” Cabello wrote on his Twitter account. “Today we are independent, we do not accept impositions from the lackeys of imperialism. We will be victorious!”

“Spain has no morals”

Tibisay Lucena, rector of the National Experimental University of the Arts (UNEARTES) and former president of Venezuela’s national electoral authority, also reacted to Borrell’s comments, criticizing the EU high representative’s attacks on the agreement that led to the designation of an EU Mission.

Lucena expressed that Venezuela is not a province of Spain, which is Borrell’s home country. She added that only the people of Venezuela, with their vote and exercising their sovereignty under the mandate of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, can legitimize each election that is held in the country. “Spain has no morals to talk about democracy,” she wrote on Twitter.

A ver sr Borrell 1. No somos una provincia de España.

2.Solo el pueblo de Venezuela con su voto, ejerciendo su soberanía y bajo el mandato de la CRBV legitima cada elección que tenemos. 3.España no tiene moral para hablar de democracia. 4.Por qué dispara contra el acuerdo? https://t.co/iLR6ZqutBn — Tibisay Lucena (@TibisayLucena8) October 8, 2021

Even some opposition sectors reacted with displeasure at Borrell’s comments regarding the supposed role that the EU delegation would play in the November 21 elections. Borrell had stated that the electoral observation mission of the EU would “accompany the opposition.”

Con declaraciones como ésta, @JosepBorrellF no ayuda ni a Venezuela ni mucho menos a la oposición… Borrell: La UE es garantía para la oposición y será la que legitime o no al gobierno de Maduro https://t.co/aSp5v5oFrP a través de @ElNacionalWeb — Enrique Ochoa Antich (@eochoa_antich) October 9, 2021

Featured image: High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell. File photo

