On Monday, June 27, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, confirmed that his government has met with a high-level delegation from the US government sent to Caracas.

According to President Maduro, the US delegation, which met with the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, was in Venezuela for a second round of talks following the initial one that took place on March 5, thus giving “continuity to the bilateral agenda between the United States government and the government of Venezuela.”

The president made these comments during the award ceremony of the Simón Bolívar National Prize for Journalism. He also responded to statements made by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, during the recent G-7 meeting, who suggested that Venezuela and Iran should be allowed to return to the world oil markets, as a measure of stopping the steep rise in crude oil prices.

“I would refer to it as a return to western oil markets,” commented President Maduro, “because we are already in the global oil market… Venezuela is ready to receive all the French companies that want to get oil and gas for the European market, for the world market. Welcome, we are ready.”

The crisis which ensued after the United States imposed an economic blockade on Russia has led the collective West to look for alternative sources of oil and gas in the world market. The recent declarations made by Macron confirm that Venezuela, a country that is also a victim of imperial blockade, is an important player in the global supply of energy resources.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune OT/GMS/SC

