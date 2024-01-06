The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, urged the National Assembly members from the ruling coalition, the Bloc of the Homeland, to remain connected with the people and their reality and expectations. President Maduro, who is also the president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), made this comment while speaking on the importance of constantly building ethics and morals in the Bolivarian Revolution to continue strengthening values, such as love for the homeland, and solidarity.

“The Revolution must always demonstrate that, from an ethical, moral and spiritual point of view, it is the standard bearer of a new Venezuelan identity, based on love for the Homeland, sacrifice, work, dedication, and service to the people,” he said during a meeting with the MPs from the ruling bloc on Friday, January 5.

He also urged the ruling coalition parliamentarians to remain humble. “Never, irrespective of any position that we may hold, we must never stop being people,” he said, adding that their service is for “a historical cause superior to any of us.”

“We have built a new ethic of power, fighting against the anti-values of individualism, against the pettiness of capitalism, against self-centeredness,” he stressed.

The war against Venezuela started in the 2015 National Assembly

Highlighting the crimes of the opposition-controlled National Assembly of 2015, President Maduro advised each deputy of the ruling bloc to remain alert and to never forget how the opposition acts, who are the cause of the sufferings of the people.

“Look at how dearly the Venezuelan people paid for having been confused, and a part of the population for having voted for the right wing on that fateful day when the right won the majority in the National Assembly in December 2015,” he pointed out. “If we observe and analyze, we will see that everything started there, the counterrevolutionary offensive against Venezuela from within and from outside started there.”

He called upon the parliamentarians to compare how the opposition parliamentarians acted before the Bolivarian Revolution. They never discussed a law with the people, they never held a referendum, as opposed to what is happening today thanks to the active and protagonist participation of every Venezuelan.

“We must feel proud of all the steps taken, and establish very clearly the differences between the oligarchic parliaments in the hands of the right wing, the elites at the service of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and this parliament which represents the people, which is strengthened by the people, with a Venezuelanist, nationalist and patriotic spirit, led by the Bloc of the Homeland,” President Maduro stressed.

“The true, historic and permanent change is none other than the Bolivarian Revolution of the twenty-first century, led by our Commander Hugo Chávez, the Bolivarian Revolution of the People,” he stated.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

