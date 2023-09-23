The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, condemned a car bomb attack that took place in Jamundí, in the Colombian department of Valle del Cauca, 491 kilometers southwest of capital Bogotá, which left at least five people wounded.

“We continue to dismantle illegal economies, and the reaction is acts of violence,” the president stated. “We will not give in. The security forces must be present effectively in the territory, and we as a government will reach these populations in a comprehensive manner.”

According to police reports, the car bomb attack occurred near a police station in Jamundí on Friday, September 22, just two days after a similar attack near the police station in the town of Timba, in the department of Cauca, also in the southwest of the country. That attack resulted in two deaths and two wounded.

The Ministry of Defense reported that the five people injured in the explosion were taken to the Piloto hospital of Jamundí municipality.

The ministry further reported that the area was cordoned off and that some houses and cars had been damaged. The police station was affected also, but no policemen were injured.

The mayor of Jamundí, Andrés Felipe Ramírez, said that the attack took place with “an explosive device in a vehicle that broke the barricade at the police station.”

(Prensa Latina)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

