The attorney general of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, stated that the Cacique Guaicaipuro Liberation Operation carried out at the Tocorón Penitentiary Center in Aragua State, by officers of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) and other law enforcement agencies, was a resounding blow against criminal mafias operating from inside the prison.

Saab made the statement on Thursday, September 21, congratulating the Venezuelan security agencies for the success of the operation carried out at the Tocorón Penitentiary, in strict compliance with the human rights of the inmates.

“The dismantling of the Tocorón prison is a devastating blow to organized crime that implies a more effective reduction of crime in Venezuela, and that is how it should be viewed,” Saab stated. “We cannot listen to the usual slanderers who make conjectures; the important thing is that this center of evil does not exist anymore. The demolishing blow has been dealt against the [organized criminal gang] Tren de Aragua directly; that mafia has been derailed as a result of the blow given by the Venezuelan State.”

Saab commented that the intervention in the Tocorón prison adds to dismantling of other criminal gangs such as Koki, Picure, Zorrito, and so on. “That is why the climate of peace, political stability and citizen coexistence is being felt more and more every day in the country,” he said.

In this regard, he pointed out that in the last five years in Venezuela the homicide rate has decreased by 65%, and human rights violations by 38%.

The attorney general made these statements during the event The Attorney General’s Office Goes to Your Community held at the Plaza Bolívar in the city of Puerto La Cruz, Anzoátegui state, where he attended to 300 people.

Venezuelans astonished by Tocorón Prison video footage

The fact that the Tocorón Prison was the headquarter of criminal gangs, especially the Tren de Aragua, has been common knowledge among Venezuelans for many years. Despite this, the video footage released by Venezuelan authorities about what was inside the prison has alarmed many Venezuelans who wonder why the prison was allowed to reach such extreme levels.

A zoo, a disco, a cockfight facility, a cryptocurrency mining farm, tunnels allowing inmates to go outside, a social club with pools, special house for the criminal gang leaders, are among the alarming features that the criminals in Tocorón enjoyed.

Hector Guerrero Flores, aka El Niño Guerrero, leader of the Tren de Aragua, are among other inmates who escaped from the Tocorón Prison during the raid. Security agencies are on the lookout for him. Rumors about El Niño Guerrero’s presence in Chile were denied by Chilean authorities.

