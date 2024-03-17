The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, proposed convening a national constituent assembly to move forward with the social reforms that the people have been demanding.

During an event in the city of Cali, on Friday, March 15, the Colombian president raised the possibility of convening a constituent assembly to enforce the people’s will.

He also criticized the Colombian institutions for not being capable of executing the social reforms that the people want.

“Hay que obtener más triunfos y no solo en las próximas elecciones, sino ahora. Después de ganar unas elecciones hay que salir a más luchas porque no se trata de ganar la elección, simplemente, se trata es de cambiar a Colombia. Colombia cambia si cambia su sistema de salud, si… pic.twitter.com/6ajxL5bu6c — Presidencia Colombia 🇨🇴 (@infopresidencia) March 15, 2024

“If the institutions we have today in Colombia are not capable of carrying out the social reforms that the people, through their vote, mandated, demanded and ordered, then it is not the people who have to go home on their knees, defeated. It should be these institutions that must be transformed,” President Petro expressed during an event with indigenous representatives.

He added that the “National Constituent Assembly must transform the institutions so that they obey the people’s mandate for peace and justice, which is easy to achieve.”

The Colombian head of state reiterated that his government is being prevented from carrying out the changes and transformations that the country needs.

Petro’s statement comes before the next debate to be held in the Senate on the health reform.

During the event with indigenous leaders, President Petro also referred to the current healthcare system in Colombia, claiming that it has killed more Colombians than the armed conflict.

He explained that 340,000 Colombians have died due to the failings of the current health model in Colombia, who could have lived had they received proper treatment.

This is the first time that Petro has suggested modifying the Constitution of the Republic of Colombia. Until now he had only called on Colombians to take to the streets to pressure Congress to approve the reforms that the nation needs.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

