The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) proclaimed Nicolás Maduro, the current president of Venezuela, as the candidate of the party for the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for July 28.

During the plenary session of the Fifth Congress of the PSUV, held at the Poliedro de Caracas on Saturday, March 16, the first vice president of the party, Diosdado Cabello, announced that 4.24 million party members nominated the current president as their candidate.

At the meeting, the agenda that emerged from the more than 317,000 popular assemblies held throughout the country for the candidate selection process was also presented.

Recibí el estandarte del @PartidoPSUV y su postulación a la candidatura presidencial recogida en las Asambleas de Base que se llevaron de punta a punta en cada rincón del país… Lo llevaré con orgullo hacia un solo destino: La Victoria Popular de este 28 de julio. ¡Cuenten con… pic.twitter.com/t4FlH7UFwk — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) March 16, 2024

After his proclamation as the PSUV candidate, President Nicolás Maduro said that he has met with the bases during the several tours he has made around the country in recent weeks.

He also condemned the right-wing and media campaign that is trying to make invisible the resounding support of the Venezuelan people for the Bolivarian Revolution.

“It doesn’t matter, censor me, ban me, persecute me, but here there is only one destiny: the people’s victory on July 28,” he said.

In his speech, the Venezuelan head of state addressed the oligarchs who underestimate the power of the people, and reminded them that the candidate is not an individual but an expression of the people.

“It is not an individual who is the candidate for the presidential elections, but a people who will defend their irrevocable right to be free, independent, and sovereign,” he said.

“We carry the flag of Commander Hugo Chávez and his legacy,” he said, and added that it is not he but “the common Venezuelan” who is the candidate.

“It is not Maduro. Do not be confused you oligarchs, criminals who want to kill me, do not underestimate us, do not be confused,” President Maduro said, addressing the oligarchy. “It is not a man, it is not a candidate. Here the candidate is not Maduro, here the candidate is the people.”

“Let’s go to combat, let’s go to battle, let’s go to victory!”he urged his supporters.

During his speech, President Maduro also provided details about a recent assassination plot that was revealed during his visit to Maturin, Monagas state. He explained that the mastermind of that plot was an activist from the Causa R party, who was planning the attack with a deserter from the Bolivarian National Guard.

“I ask for a round of applause for the grassroots who inform me of everything,” he added. “The terrorist employed a former national guard to attack me when I went to the streets of Maturín. The [former] sergeant was immediately captured… No one is going to take me off the streets. We are moving forward with the great people’s movement, no one will be able to snatch victory from our hands.”

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.