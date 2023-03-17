On Tuesday, March 14, at a meeting between the civil aviation authorities of Colombia and Venezuela held at the Center for Aeronautical Studies (CEA) in Bogota, Colombia and Venezuela signed five agreements aimed at formally reestablishing air traffic and unifying procedures in search and rescue operations. The meeting was chaired by the president of the National Institute of Civil Aviation of Venezuela, Juan Manuel Teixeira Diaz, and Sergio París Mendoza, director general of the Civil Aeronautics of Colombia.

The aviation authorities of the two countries announced that the agreements will be the guide to achieve development and growth of civil aviation between the two countries in an orderly, safe, and sustainable manner.

The agreements detail air traffic directions on the routes between Barranquilla and Maiquetía, Bogotá and Maiquetía, Maiquetía and Cúcuta, and San Antonio del Táchira and Cúcuta.

The agreements also lay down the norms for collaborative search and rescue procedures, including providing search and rescue services in emergency situations in compliance with international regulations. The norms also include plans for cooperation on mutual training and education in air traffic in order to ensure operational safety.

