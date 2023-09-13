The vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, condemned the National Primary Commission (CNP) for using private data belonging to the Electoral Registry (RE) for its internal primaries elections. He noted that the Electoral Registry is public, but that this does not indicate that it is for public use without National Electoral Council’s and private citizens’ consent.

During the PSUV weekly press conference, Cabello was asked about the complaints issued by a group of Venezuelans after seeing their personal private data exposed by the CNP in the search engine of voting centers for the opposition primaries scheduled for October 22.

Cabello stated that this political sector is making unauthorized and improper use of private data. He added that this allegation can be used by any person before a court and make the legitimate legal claims. Therefore, those who violated the regulations will have to answer before the law.

“Mr. Casal (Jesús María Casal, CNP president) and the people of Súmate exposed this private data,” said Cabello. “Ordinary citizens have the right to claim the illegal use of their private personal data in the way the CNP is doing it and let the courts decide.”

Cabello also recalled that the National Primary Commission is implicated in “serious investigations” regarding funding from abroad. He recalled that the Internal Policy Commission of the National Assembly (AN) is already conducting an investigation on the issue of the financing of the CNP.

Likewise, he showed his concern to determine where the money that is being used to finance the internal elections of the opposition is coming from. Cabello clarified that he is not opposed to the primary elections, but he insisted that the process must be carried out with respect for the law.

“It is enough that the United States and its partners in the world put money into this country to conspire against the nation, against the homeland,” Cabello said.

Cabello pointed out that if former CNP vice-president, María Carolina Uzcátegui, does not file a complaint about what she told local media about, she becomes an accomplice, so he urged her to present concrete evidence.

“One does not even know what to make up in one’s mind about these primaries,” Cabello said. “I had a lot of faith that there would be opposition primaries. It is not known what will happen. If what this lady says is true: they were liquidated.”

Earlier, Cabello explained that there are 20 opposition presidential pre-candidates while, the PSUV is solidly united around the candidacy of Nicolás Maduro.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

