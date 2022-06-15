The government of Venezuela has enough evidence on US Senator Marco Rubio, concerning his participation in a plot to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, to issue a red alert request from Interpol. This was stated by the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, in response to Rubio’s request to United States Attorney General, Merrick Garland, to issue an international red alert to arrest President Maduro in his current international tour. So far, the tour has taken the president to Turkey, Algeria, Iran, Kuwait, and Qatar.

During a PSUV press conference, Cabello asked, “Who has evidence to request a red alert on Marco Rubio? Venezuela does. Rubio openly participated in a conspiracy to assassinate a president, and to sabotage Venezuela’s electrical grid on March 7, 2019.” Cabello recalled that Rubio had announced what was going to happen “before it happened. These are elements to open an investigation.”

In a letter written to US Attorney General Garland, Rubio asked for an Interpol red notice for the arrest of President Maduro. Rubio claimed that Maduro must face trial for his alleged collaboration with terrorist organizations to use illegal drugs as weapons against the US.

“Marco Rubio is a criminal,” Cabello commented. “He might be a US senator, but he is a criminal, just like Pablo Escobar [drug lord] of Colombia was a criminal. They belong to mafias, they deal with mafias. [Rubio] has relatives convicted of drug trafficking back in the US. He is a mobster, an extortionist.”

Cabello further stated that Rubio is financed by the National Rifle Association (NRA). Both Rubio and the NRA have been highly criticized after the continuous incidents of gun violence in the US, among which stand out the recent May 24 shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in which 21 people—including 19 children—died, and the May 10 shooting in Buffalo, New York, in which an armed man murdered 10 people inside a supermarket. Similar shootings have continued to occur almost every day, for example, on June 4 and 5, there were 10 shootings that left 18 people dead and 57 injured.

Cabello said that Rubio lacks any authority to issue an arrest warrant against Maduro. “No one really pays attention to Rubio,” remarked Cabello. “He has no real power; he is considered as a very irrational person. Nothing that Rubio alleges against President Maduro has any element of truth.”

“It is the hatred they have for a people that has not surrendered,” Cabello concluded.

(Ciudad Alba)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

