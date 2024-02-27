The vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, warned that Venezuela’s opposition wants to hide its failures with violence. However, he assured, the government will not fall for these provocations.

This Monday, February 26, during the weekly press conference of the PSUV National Directorate, Cabello was asked about the national tour that the opposition leader, María Corina Machado, is undertaking. Despite being disqualified from holding public office, Machado continues to behave as though she is campaigning.

In this regard, the PSUV leader stated that this sector of Venezuela’s political opposition attempts to disguise its failures by inciting violence, which is why “they pay motorists and people to go to the marches.” However, he said, “we are not going to fall for their provocations.”

"Organización popular para evitar que la derecha se apodere de las calles de Venezuela con violencia", Diosdado Cabello. @dcabellor#AmorGarantíaDeFuturo pic.twitter.com/yg1NWJRJ8s — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) February 26, 2024

“They load some buses, they pay people in the marches to generate violence,” said Cabello. “The motorists confess who paid them and what they were paid for. That is their plan—violence—because they know they are not going [anywhere].”

Cabello reiterated that there is zero possibility that María Corina Machado could participate in the presidential elections as a candidate.

“They have been trying to overthrow the Bolivarian Revolution for years, and the result: they have not been able to,” said Diosdado Cabello.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.