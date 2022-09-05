Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating rises to 81%, six months after ordering the military operation in Ukraine.

The results of a survey, carried out by the Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) and published on Friday, show that the level of trust of Russian citizens in Putin stood at 81.1% at the end of August, while 78.1% approved the work of the president.

The new data reveals that Russians’ support for their president has risen 13.9 points since February 20, four days before the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, when he had a 67.2% approval rating.

The VCIOM survey, conducted from August 22 to 28 among 1,600 respondents from at least 80 regions of the Russian Federation, also indicates that 62.5% of Russian citizens said they agreed with the actions of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

In addition, the United Russia political party, led by Putin, has obtained the highest approval rating among the parties in Parliament, with 40.2%.

Putin, 67, took office for the fourth time in May 2018 and will be in charge of the country until 2024. When it comes to foreign policy, his popularity has always been through the roof and has reached it’s highest peaks during armed conflicts, such as the war with Georgia in 2008, when it reached a historic 88%, or after the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014, with 86%.

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Putin continues to enjoy the growing approval of the Russian people, and the head of state’s approval rating has remained above 80%. In fact, the polls suggest that the majority of Russians consider the Russian operation a success.

In this context, another poll published on September 1 by The Levada Center— a Russian independent, nongovernmental polling and sociological research organization—indicates that the majority of Russians, 76% of those surveyed, support the military operation in Ukraine, meanwhile only 48% of Russians believe that the Russian operation should continue.

This comes despite criticism and a Russophobic campaign launched by Western countries against Russia through media and economic warfare.

