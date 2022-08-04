The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK, or North Korea) joined the countries that condemned Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, criticizing US “interference” in the internal affairs of another country.

On Wednesday, August 3, an anonymous spokesperson for DPRK’s Foreign Ministry referred to the visit to Taiwan by the president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, as “reckless interference in the internal affairs of another country,” reported the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)

“The current situation shows that the unscrupulous interference of the United States in internal affairs and the deliberate political and military provocations are the fundamental cause of the damage to peace and security in the region,” said the spokesperson.

Spokesperson for DPRK’s Foreign Ministry noted that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, and that any issues related to it should be treated as Beijing’s internal affairs.

In this context, the spokesperson expressed his country’s full support for the government of China and its right to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Moreover, the spokesperson made it clear that US attempts to hinder China’s unification “will not escape defeat.”

Pelosi, at the head of a six-member US delegation, arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night and held a meeting with the island’s would-be president, Tsai Ing-wen. Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan—recognized as a sovereign country by only 13 of 193 United Nations member states—has significantly increased tensions between the United States and China, while drawing condemnation from countries such as Iran, Cuba, Russia, Venezuela, Syria, and Pakistan.

In turn, the Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned, in the strongest terms, the provocative policy practiced by the US against the People’s Republic of China. According to Damascus, the US official’s trip to the island “constitutes a hostile act that does not correspond to international law and does not respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the peoples.”

Furthermore, it stated that Syria only recognizes one China, and fully supports measures taken by Beijing to uphold its sovereignty.

