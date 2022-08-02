August 2, 2022
A man stands in front of a glass cabinet displaying the Global Times newspaper that features a front page article about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Asia tour in Beijing, China, August 1, 2022. The front page headline reads: "Pelosi visits Asia in the smell of gunpowder." REUTERS/Thomas Peter