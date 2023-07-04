The Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, announced that Kiev has lost 920 armored vehicles in three areas of the front during the last month.

This Monday, in a meeting with officials, Shoigu claimed that the Russian Armed Forces destroyed 16 Leopard tanks, which represents “almost 100%” of the armored vehicles of this type supplied to Ukraine by Poland and Portugal.

In this context, Shoigu pointed out that since June 4, the Kiev forces have lost 920 armored vehicles of different types, 15 planes, and three helicopters, in three areas: south of the Donetsk People’s Republic, near the capital of this region, and in the Zaporozhye province. In total, the Russian forces managed to destroy some 2,500 weapons units of different types since June 4.

Likewise, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry highlighted that throughout the month, anti-aircraft defense units intercepted 158 projectiles launched from HIMARS systems as well as 25 Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 386 drones.

“At a general level, the enemy has not reached its objectives in either direction,” Shoigu said. “This demonstrates the skill of our fighters and the clearly exaggerated expectations of the praised Western weapons.”

The insurrection of the Wagner group

On the other hand, Shoigu spoke about the armed insurrection of the Wagner group and its leader Yevgueni Prigozhin, noting that the rebellion failed “mainly due to loyalty to the oath and military duty” by members of the Russian Armed Forces.

“The provocation did not affect the actions of the groupings of forces [in Ukraine],” said Shoigu. “The soldiers courageously and selflessly continued to carry out the tasks entrusted to them.”

After months of tensions, the conflict between the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Wagner group escalated on June 23-24 with the movement of units of the military group towards Moscow.

After the mediation of the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, the Kremlin and the Wagner group reached an agreement that resulted in the cessation of the movement of the units in the direction of Moscow and the waiving of legal actions against Prigozhin for leading military uprising.

(RT)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

