The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, congratulated those who participated in the National Popular Consultation this Sunday and asked that these sessions be held every three months in order to increase the number of projects executed in the communities.

The head of state said that the National Popular Consultation “is the first step towards a new form of power, towards a new civilization, where in cities so complex, so inhabited, we can build the popular empowerment network, the force of self-government.”

He added that in future consultations, electoral centers must be installed within each community, for which he proposed the creation of a communal electoral system.

During the Con Maduro + program, President Maduro gave the floor to the governor of the state of Miranda, Héctor Rodríguez, in whose state the first popular consultations were held. The regional authority pointed out that by giving power to the people, the level of efficiency in execution and monitoring of works exceeded 90%.

“What ends up happening, in practice, is that the communities take control of what is done in their territory… those of us who have bureaucratic functions are obliged to obey the popular mandate,” Rodríguez said.

For his part, the Minister of Communes, Guy Vernáez, agreed with the proposal to hold National Popular Consultations every three months and congratulated the involvement of the organized people.

“The most complicated task is not organizing the communal councils, it is keeping up with them,” the minister acknowledged.

He reflected that “the ministry of communes, in the future, should disappear to reduce bureaucracy, and that should be the space taken by popular organizations.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.