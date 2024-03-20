This Monday, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, condemned the plans of the fugitive from Venezuelan justice, Leopoldo López, to attack Venezuela from the state of Zulia.

“I have information that Leopoldo López was meeting with other terrorists such as Álvaro Uribe Vélez,” said the president. “I have information about plans that they are preparing to attack the neighboring states of Zulia, with terrorists, with paramilitaries to attack public services,” stated the national leader during the broadcast of Con Maduro +.

From the Ana María Campos Monument Park, located in the Maracaibo municipality in Zulia state, the head of state warned that he alerted Venezuela’s armed forces and intelligence agencies of the impending attack.

President Maduro reiterated his call for peace and the defense of the nation against terrorists who are attempting to disrupt the stability of Venezuela as it prepares for presidential elections this July.

The president urged Colombia to remain alert. “No to terrorism, no to sabotage… Colombia alert, Venezuela alert,” he said.

For his part, Diosdado Cabello, recently appointed as special advisor to supervise the presidential race in Zulia, stated that the Venezuelan right wing supports hate speech and fights to disrupt peace. He recalled that there is a global campaign to assault Venezuela and its citizens.

“President,” said Cabello, “they are in a global campaign to blame what happens on Venezuela and the Venezuelans… They always use the same script.”

Cabello urged organized popular movements to act against each act or plan of violence in the country in order for attempts to destabilize Venezuela to be immediately confronted, thereby preserving the peace of the country.

Recently, the attorney general of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, reported that since May 2023, five conspiracies have been registered that seek to violate the peace of Venezuela through terrorist acts.

President Nicolás Maduro. Photo: Alba Ciudad.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

