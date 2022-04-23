Russia Cancels Assault on Mariupol Azovstal Steel Plant

Russian troops have taken control of the entire city of Mariupol, except for the Azovstal plant, and have been planning a final attack after making countless calls to the Neo-nazi Azov Battalion for their surrender.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday, April 21, called off an operation to storm the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol, where more than 2,000 Ukrainian militants remain holed up, according to the Russian military.

In a meeting with Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, the head of state demanded that the plant be locked down so that “not even a fly can get in or out,” while another offer of surrender was made to the refugees at the facility, according to TASS.

The liberation of Mariupol

Russian troops and Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) forces have taken control of the entire city of Mariupol except for the Azovstal plant, Shoigu told the president. According to the defense chief, the plant, where “the remaining nationalist militants and foreign mercenaries are wrenched,” has been safely blocked. Shoigu noted that the Kiev regime had significantly fortified Mariupol, where some 8,100 soldiers and militants from nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries were stationed at the time the city was surrounded. More than 4,000 Ukrainian fighters were killed during military activities [in Mariupol] and nearly another 1,500 surrendered to Russia. However, Shoigu did not reveal the number of Russian casualties.

Russian and DPR forces took numerous measures to protect civilian lives during the operation to liberate Mariupol, stressed the defense minister. Starting on March 21, humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and foreigners were opened every day. Russia managed to evacuate 142,700 people and to free all those who were kidnapped in the port of Mariupol. The current situation in the city “allows launching activities to restore order, ensure the return of local residents and establish a peaceful life,” Shoigu added.

Assault on steel plant canceled

According to Shoigu, Russian troops would need “about three to four days” to take control of Azovstal, where more than 2,000 people remain at the moment. However, Putin called off a possible offensive, saying it would be unreasonable. “In this case, we have to think about, I mean, we always have to think about it, but particularly in this case, we have to think about preserving the life and health of our soldiers and officers. There is no reason to penetrate through these underground pathways and under these industrial facilities,” explained the head of state.

He ordered Azovstal to be blocked “so that not a fly can get in or out” and offered everyone to lay down their arms. “Russia guarantees their lives and proper treatment under relevant international law. All the injured will receive quality medical care,” the president emphasized.

Awards and commemoration

Putin hailed the liberation of Mariupol as a great success, congratulated Shoigu and asked the defense chief to convey his gratitude to the armed forces. Putin suggested that in addition to “ensuring the unconditional implementation of all social guarantees” for the families of those killed in the battle for the city, as well as for the wounded,” in some cases, it is necessary to consider ways to commemorate” the troops as “they showed true courage and sacrificed their lives.”

The president asked the defense chief to submit proposals on the granting of state awards to those who have distinguished themselves during the liberation of Mariupol. “I would like everyone to know that we all see them as heroes. This is how all the Russian people see them,” Putin stressed.

Featured image: Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant. Photo: SCMP.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

