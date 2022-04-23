Venezuela Announces Plan to Counter Unforeseen Effects of US/EU Sanctions on Russia

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced this Wednesday, April 20, that his government team is developing the Anti-Boomerang Plan for the protection of the people of Venezuela, which is intended to counteract the effect of the criminal sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States on Russia, which have affected the economy on a global scale.

Said plan, according to executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, covers essential economic variables such as the protection and increase of national production, and the existence of an educated consumer population.

“We are preparing to face the boomerang effect on the world economy as a result of the aberrant sanctions against Russia… This global geopolitical conflict, this aggression against Russia, this boomerang effect is going to continue for months and I have to speak clearly to the country,” said the president during a televised meeting dedicated to strengthening national livestock production.

#EnVideo📹| Jefe de Estado, @NicolasMaduro afirmó que Venezuela está preparada para enfrentar el impacto del efecto boomerang sobre la economía occidental y mundial, producto de las sanciones contra la economía rusa. #ManosProductivas pic.twitter.com/w7hKv0MTIG — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) April 21, 2022

The head of state explained that the consequences of the illegal sanctions imposed on the Eurasian nation can be seen in the exorbitant increases in the prices of food items such as wheat, oil, soybeans and corn.

“Russia is economically very stable… but the boomerang effect has hit the economy of Europe, the US and the world, it has generated record inflation in the US, the highest in 40 years,” he specified.

Maduro also noted how this critical situation shows that the economy is not neutral, as it is governed by the interests of the Western powers.

“It shows us that the dollar is not neutral, that the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are not neutral, that many of the so-called multilateral organizations are at the service of politics, ideology, the power struggle, of those who rule in the US and Europe. And they use the dollar and the banking system to twist the arm of the world. Isn’t it that they said that the economy is neutral and that it shouldn’t get involved in politics, because it is the market that regulates everything? It’s a lie, it’s the geopolitical decisions, the ideological decisions of the Western powers against the rest of the emerging powers!,” stressed President Maduro.

Featured image: President Nicolás Maduro (right) and Vice President Delcy Rodríguez (left) at Miraflores Palace, April 20, 2022. Photo: Presidential Press.

(La IguanaTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

