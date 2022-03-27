Russia Says it has No Spies in Mexico

The Russian Embassy in Mexico rejected the presence of Russian spies in Mexico, and dismissed such allegations as “fake news” from the US.

The head of the US Northern Command, Glen VanHerck, had claimed on declared Thursday, March 24, that Russia’s military intelligence service, know by its abbreviation GRU, has its largest deployment of agents in Mexico.

In response, the Russian embassy in Mexico released a statement on Friday, March 25, saying that the US general’s statements about the presence of Russian military spies in Mexico are baseless.

“Once again we can see the propaganda of the United States that has as one of its main objectives to isolate Russia and Russian diplomats around the world through fake news,” the Russian statement remarked.

The statement also reminded the US Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, that the US has more than a thousand diplomats who work at the US embassy in Mexico.

The US and Russian statements came after the installation of a Mexico-Russia friendship group in the Mexican Congress on March 23. Reacting to the formation of the friendship group, the US Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar commented, “Mexico has different friendship groups, but Mexico does not have a friendship like it has with the United States.”

The Russian Embassy responded to this neocolonial statement by Salazar, reminding him of the US colonial expansion in Mexican teeritory: “Do you remember the annexation by the USA—Mexico’s ‘best friend’—of half of its national territory in the 19th century?”

On Mexico’s position in the war in Ukraine, the Russian embassy stressed that each sovereign country has the right to decide its foreign policy, and that it is “unacceptable” that the US tries to influence the sovereign decisions of Mexico.

Although Mexico has stated its opposition to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, it has made it clear that it will not impose sanctions against Moscow.

Featured image: Embassy of the Russian Federation in Mexico City. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

