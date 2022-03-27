Venezuela Returns to In-Person Classes at All Levels from Monday

Venezuela will return to in-person classes at all levels from Monday, March 28. This was announced this Thursday, March 24, by the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

“Starting from this coming week we are going to normalize classes in all schools, high schools and universities in the country—100% of classes in all shifts,” said the president. “We have all got vaccinated, now we go to full classes, as the boys and girls ask.”

The president also called upon student organizations, leaders, and teachers to join forces to carry forward the recovery of educational institutions that will take place in parallel to the normalization of classes.

Since October last year, a partial in-person schedule was in place at all educational levels in a mixed modality, combining in-person and remote classes, as COVID-19 cases were decreasing. In January and February there was a third COVID-19 wave due to the Omicron variant, but currently Venezuela is registering less than 100 cases a day, with mass vaccination, booster doses, and responsible use of face masks and biosafety measures.

“Recover all the schools, all the high schools,” the president urged after presenting a report on the “A drop of love for my school” Plan. “Venezuela has to shine and be an example to the world of public, free, inclusive and top-quality education, an example of educational quality, pedagogical quality. The content of the training and the quality of the graduates of preschool, basic elementary school and universities—that is the future of Venezuela.”

He also asked for the activation of the César Rengifo Theater Movement in schools and high schools, which will be a task for the Minister of Education, Yelitze Santaella, and the Minister of Culture, Ernesto Villegas.

Wage adjustment

President Maduro announced that, thanks to the constant meetings and dialogues with the unions, workers and federations, it has been possible to “adequately and significantly adapt and raise all the salary tables of the teachers of the country, who will enjoy a better salary, a salary that is moving towards a living wage.”

In this regard, he said that the permanent dialogue led to fruitful advances, and thanked the educators for their work, who are forming the minds of Venezuelan children and young people.

“I am very grateful to the teaching professionals, for the moral, historical force, for the conscience of teachers in preschool, basic education, secondary education and university education, all teachers,” said the president. “You teachers are the ones who polish the diamonds of the generation of the future of the powerful Venezuela, the prosperous Venezuela, the great, beautiful, socialist, free and independent Venezuela.”

Featured image: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in an activity at the Francisco Pimentel school in Caracas. Photo: Presidential Press

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

