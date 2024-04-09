In late March, while in Beirut, I had the opportunity to interview Ammar Al-Moussawi, Director of International Relations for the political wing of Hezbollah.

Al-Moussawi is a former member of the Lebanese Parliament. In 1988, his brother Jamil was killed in a battle with Israeli forces in south Lebanon. In the past several years, Al-Moussawi has met with ambassadors from Russia and Sweden and with a delegation from the European Parliament.

As far as I am aware, my interview of Al-Moussawi is the first interview of a senior Hezbollah official by a Canadian journalist.

Also, although Al-Moussawi is Director of International Relations for a key resistance organization in West Asia, no journalist from a major Western media organization appears to have interviewed Al-Moussawi.

Al-Moussawi and I had a wide-ranging discussion. We discussed Israel’s occupation of Lebanese lands, its genocidal war on Gaza, and the possibility of Jews and Arabs living peacefully together in a single state.

You can watch and listen to my interview with Ammar Al-Moussawi here:

(Dimitri Lascari)

