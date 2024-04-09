The vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, warned the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that “Guyana intends, in the 21st century, to validate a fraud, to validate a crime that was committed 125 years years ago,” in reference to the British theft of the disputed Essequibo territory.

“This would be very dangerous for international legality and also for this court,” said Rodríguez, in The Hague, Netherlands, where she reiterated that “Venezuela has never consented to the jurisdiction of this court to rule on the territorial controversy of Guyana Esequiba.”

“There is no other possible path than the 1966 Geneva agreement,” said Rodríguez, reiterating Venezuela’s position. “It is the defense of the Geneva Agreement that will allow legality, and we have denounced how Guyana, with the United States government, with its colonial masters, is preparing an aggression against Venezuela.”

“We are in a historic moment to prevent or guarantee stability and peace in the region,” said the vice president, noting that with the delivery of hundreds of pieces of evidence, dismantling Guyana’s lies, Venezuela defended its official position.

Venezuela entrega ante la CIJ un documento y sus respectivas copias con la verdad histórica y evidencias que demuestran que somos los únicos con título sobre el territorio de la Guayana Esequiba. El laudo criminal de 1899 fue un fraude. Venezuela nunca ha consentido la… pic.twitter.com/fOxyiP51le — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) April 8, 2024

Next, the vice president read a statement informing the aforementioned court of documents containing the facts and the Venezuelan official position concerning the historical and current bases for its sovereignty over Essequibo.

Earlier, the vice president announced through a social media post the delivery of evidence in the form of documents that demonstrate that Venezuela is the only nation with deeds over the disputed territory.

“The criminal Paris Arbitration Award of 1899 was a fraud,” wrote Rodríguez. “Venezuela has never consented to the jurisdiction of the [ICJ] court for this territorial controversy. The only valid instrument is the 1966 Geneva Agreement and this is proven. Venceremos.”

Guyana has assumed a belligerent position against Venezuela and has reached agreements with ExxonMobil and the US Southern Command military outpost.

The rights of Venezuela were historically recognized when, in 1966, after various negotiations, the British government signed the Geneva Agreement in recognition of the claim of the Venezuelan nation over the 160,000-square-kilometer Essequibo Territory. Independent Guyana ratified the Geneva Agreement in 1970.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.