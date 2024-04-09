April 9, 2024
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez arriving at the headquarters of the International Court of Justice escorted by Venezuelan ambassador to the United Nations Samuel Moncada in The Hague, Netherlands, on Monday, April 8, 2024. Photo: Tal Cual.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez arriving at the headquarters of the International Court of Justice escorted by Venezuelan ambassador to the United Nations Samuel Moncada in The Hague, Netherlands, on Monday, April 8, 2024. Photo: Tal Cual.

Translate »