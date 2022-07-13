Israeli media claimed that Somalia seeks to normalize ties with Israel during the second term of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, an ally of the UAE

Somalia is contemplating the normalization of ties with Israel as newly-elected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud embarks on an effort to attract foreign support.

The spokesman of the current Somali administration, Abdikarin Ali Kaar, confirmed to Israeli Channel 12 that ongoing consultations at ministerial and parliamentary levels seek a possible peace deal between Somalia and Israel.

The remarks by Kaar were made a few weeks after Mohamud’s two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in July, which was shrouded with mystery.

Unexpectedly, the visit was prolonged for an extra five days as Somali opposition and Israeli media leaked rumors about Mohamud arriving in Israel from the UAE.

The rumors were denied by Kaar, but he went on to imply that future visits between them could take place.

“Israel and Somalia have no diplomatic relations. The authorities will not hold back information if a government delegation visits Israel,” Kaar said.

In December 2015, a low level ministerial delegation from the Somali government landed in Jerusalem to discuss bilateral economic ties.

It was later revealed by Israeli media that the visit was intended to prepare for a secret meeting between Mohamud and Benjamin Netanyahu in 2016.

However, despite its past intermittent efforts, the Somali government appears intent on keeping the issue secret, fearing a backlash from citizens.

The Somali government fears that a public announcement would give momentum to groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda to topple the government.

In an issue considered by many as treasonous, al-Qaeda affiliated militant group Al-Shabaab may be able to rally the mostly Sunni population of Somalia in its favor.

In an interview for Hafryat news website, Sudanese researcher Abdul Aziz Goul stated that normalizing ties with Israel would attract generous financial foreign support and military assistance, but that this move would not bode well with the people.

On the other hand, Israel considers normalizing ties with Somalia of upmost importance, as it would give the security establishment access to one of Iran’s main smuggling routes through the Horn of Africa, according to research by Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.

(The Cradle)

