October 27, 2023
Hundreds of South Africans in support of Palestine joined a picket, led by the African National Congress, at the Israeli embassy in Pretoria on Friday, 20 October. Photo: Chrisna Senatus Pexels/Kaya 959.

Hundreds of South Africans in support of Palestine joined a picket, led by the African National Congress, at the Israeli embassy in Pretoria on Friday, 20 October. Photo: Chrisna Senatus Pexels/Kaya 959.