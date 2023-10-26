The United States appointed Nicole Theriot as its new ambassador to Guyana. This Tuesday, she presented her credentials to President Mohammed Irfaan Ali. It was striking that the welcome to the country was presented by General Laura Richardson, who has served as commander for the United States Southern Command since October 29, 2021.

According to a SOUTHCOM social media post, on October 13, Theriot was received at the command to discuss the security partnership between the United States and Guyana, sending a clear message about the military component that dominates the diplomatic one at a time when relations between Venezuela and Guyana are heating up due to the dispute over the Essequibo territory.

#SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Laura Richardson welcomed the new Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot at the command Oct. 13 to discuss the U.S.-Guyana security partnership. Guyana is an enduring security partner. @EmbassyGuyanahttps://t.co/smjk2SO3SJ pic.twitter.com/vMXYnWWvLj — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) October 24, 2023

Below is a brief profile of the new US ambassador to Guyana:

• Ambassador Nicole Theriot served until recently as Consul General at the United States Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan.

• Previously she was Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

• She was also Director of Immigration and Visa Security on the White House National Security Council.

• Since 1999, she has worked at the United States Department of State.

• As part of her foreign service roles, she has worked in Morocco, Germany, Pakistan, Iraq, France, Nigeria, Canada, and Barbados.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.