December 24, 2022
The leader of DPRK, Kim Jong Un leads a consultative meeting with senior officials in Pyongyang on June 8, 2021. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP/Getty Image.

The leader of DPRK, Kim Jong Un leads a consultative meeting with senior officials in Pyongyang on June 8, 2021. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP/Getty Image.