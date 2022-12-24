Message from the Embassy of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in Caracas, Venezuela:

In spite of many challenges and vicissitudes, the Korean people are fighting unswervingly for the overall development of socialism because they have a firm conviction in the idea of General Secretary Kim Jong Un.

Why do the Korean people consider the idea of their leader as their spiritual foundation?

It is because they have experienced that, following the guidance of their leader, everything turns out well.

In the course of leading the DPRK, Kim Jong Un accumulated great ideological and theoretical feats in all spheres of revolution and construction. He gave perfect answers to all the problems, including the problem of realizing the primacy of the masses in politics, a principle to be upheld in the building of the Party, the State and the independent national economy, and other social spheres such as strengthening national defense, education, public health, art, literature, sports, land and environmental protection, urban administration, architecture, industry and fine arts.

Guided by Kim Jong Un’s ideological theories, the Korean people strengthened the country’s defense power as well as achieved remarkable development in the construction of a socialist economy and culture in the past ten years.

The line of self-strengthening is a representative sample. In the 7th and 8th Congresses of the Workers’ Party of Korea and on other important occasions, Kim Jong Un emphasized that DPRK would solve all problems arising in socialist construction through self-reliance. In line with this idea, the Korean people developed the metallurgical and chemical industries by relying on their own raw materials, fuels, science and technology. And they built numerous modern factories and enterprises in various fields, laying down a strong foundation for the sustainable development of the independent national economy.

According to the strategy of adjustment and reinforcement put forward at the 8th Party Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) in 2021, this process was intensified; many problems in the management of the economy were solved; and the normalization of production, the renovation of factories and enterprises and the supply of raw materials and materials from domestic resources were pushed forward at a brisk pace.

The construction of housing for 50,000 families in Pyongyang, the capital city, and in other towns and villages is being carried out dynamically, opening up a sure prospect of solving the housing problem.

At present, it is expected that by the end of 2025, the last year of the Five-Year Plan for the Development of the National Economy, the GDP and mass commodity production will increase by more than 1.4 and 1.3 times, respectively, compared with 2020. The Korean people are vigorously pressing ahead with economic development with the firm conviction of a bright future.

The DPRK also emerged victorious in the war against the pandemic with Kim Jong Un’s ideal of giving primacy to the people.

As early as the outbreak of COVID-19, Kim Jong Un became aware of its danger and ordered preventive measures. In accordance with his will to defend and safeguard the lives and health of the people at any cost, the DPRK hermetically sealed its borders and implemented drastic preventive measures, which enabled the country to maintain its safety for two years and three months.

When this malignant virus arrived in the country, the DPRK leader convened successive important meetings of the Party Central Committee at which he pointed out ways to stabilize the anti-epidemic situation and safeguard the lives and health of the people. Under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, who led the anti-epidemic war at the risk of his life, the Korean people fought as one and emerged victorious in the war after more than 90 days.

In this Asian country, the love for mankind, helping each other in hardships, the collectivist outlook on life of thinking of others before oneself, and considering sacrifice for society and collectivity as incomparable happiness and pride reign supreme, and these are inconceivable without appreciating the morality presented by Kim Jong Un.

In today’s world where hegemony prevails, the Korean people aspiring for socialism are facing numerous challenges and difficulties. But, taking the idea of their leader as their spiritual foundation, they are fully confident that they would be able to embrace a brighter future without fail.

(Diario Vea)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.