December 29, 2025, Palm Beach, Florida, USA: President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Original photo credit: Amos Ben Gershom/Israel Group/Zuma Press/Europa Press.

December 29, 2025, Palm Beach, Florida, USA: President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Original photo credit: Amos Ben Gershom/Israel Group/Zuma Press/Europa Press.