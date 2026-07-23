Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—A 20-minute hearing establishing the judicial schedule for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has concluded in New York City. President Maduro and his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores, were illegally captured during a US imperialist military aggression on January 3 that murdered over 100 people, including 37 Cuban and 47 Venezuelan military personnel.

Cilia Flores also attended the hearing this Wednesday, July 22, where US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein set the trial to begin on June 1, 2027. The trial start follows two distinct rounds of pretrial motions during which the defense will challenge the prosecution by claiming head-of-state immunity for the accused.

Hours earlier, on July 21, a formal joint request was filed by the US Attorney’s office and President Maduro’s legal defense team, proposing the precise timetable that was ultimately approved by Judge Hellerstein.

“The Government respectfully writes to advise the Court that the parties intend to request a trial date and certain pretrial deadlines in this case at the July 22, 2026 status conference,” the court filing reads. “The parties agree that the defendants’ pretrial motions should be bifurcated into two rounds of briefing: (i) a first round of motions filed prior to the government’s completion of discovery, including the defendants’ anticipated motion claiming immunity in this case; and (ii) a second round of motions, following the government’s completion of discovery, for any of the defendants’ additional pretrial motions. Accordingly, the parties jointly propose the following schedule for discovery, pretrial motions, and trial.”

Case schedule and procedural timeline

The hearing at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York centered on establishing a structured timeline for discovery, evidence delivery, and the review of classified materials.

Deadline Date Defense pretrial motions (first round) September 2, 2026 Government completion of substantial production of unclassified discovery September 22, 2026 Government opposition to defense pretrial motions (first round) October 2, 2026 Defense replies (first round) October 16, 2026 Oral argument on defense pretrial motions (first round) November 2026 Government completion of substantial production of classified discovery November 15, 2026 Defense pretrial motions (second round) January 11, 2027 Government opposition to defense pretrial motions (second round) February 18, 2027 Defense replies (second round) March 11, 2027 Government motion under Section 4 of the Classified Information Procedures Act March 11, 2027 Trial to commence June 2027

Double standards and political manipulation

Political analysts point out that Washington executed a regime-change strategy against Venezuela for years to oust Chavismo. After multiple failed attempts, the US empire’s authorities crafted a narrative alleging President Maduro headed an imaginary drug cartel—the so-called “Cartel of the Suns.” However, those allegations largely faded from public messaging once formal charges were unsealed following his January capture, in blatant violation of customary international law and personal immunity granted to sitting heads of state.

Analysts note that following the illegal removal of President Maduro, US officials sidelined their allegations regarding an alleged “narco-state” to focus on extracting Venezuelan crude oil, even as Chavismo continues in power in Caracas.

Simultaneously, AP reports surfaced regarding an unrelated lawsuit in Florida, where Assistant US Attorney Jerrel Kenemore for the Southern District of Florida intervened to shield Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, appointed by President Maduro himself, from paying a $314 million civil judgment to three US plaintiffs. In that instance, the US Department of Justice explicitly invoked her legal immunity as sitting head of state.

For international observers, the contradictory application of the head-of-state immunity principle in one case while ignoring it in another illustrates the political manipulation of the US judicial system and a stark double standard applied to officials of the same sovereign government.

Legal strategy and court proceedings

In addition to setting the 2027 trial date, the Judge Hellerstein approved schedule established a September 2 deadline for President Maduro’s first round of legal motions seeking dismissal of the indictment. Defense attorney Barry Pollack confirmed to the court that he will move to dismiss all charges on the grounds that the US empire violated the customary international law principle of personal immunity for a sitting head of state. If that motion is denied, evidentiary proceedings will advance according to the scheduled dates leading into early 2027.

During his initial appearance on January 6, President Maduro categorically rejected all charges and declared himself a prisoner of war, reaffirming his status as the legitimate, constitutionally elected leader of Venezuela.

“I am innocent,” President Maduro declared in open court. “I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country.”

“I am the president of Venezuela and I consider myself a prisoner of war. I was captured in my home in Caracas,” he reaffirmed before Judge Hellerstein. Both he and Cilia Flores entered pleas of not guilty. Furthermore, the defense highlighted that the Venezuelan president was not given prior notice of the indictment before his capture, constituting another violation of basic due process guarantees.

In subsequent proceedings, the defense moved to address Sixth Amendment violations after illegal US sanctions initially prevented the Venezuelan government from transferring funds to pay for President Maduro’s legal fees. The US Department of the Treasury was subsequently compelled to adjust its sanctions framework, allowing the government led by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez to cover defense costs for President Maduro and Cilia Flores.

The legal defense team is led by attorney Barry Pollack, a veteran practitioner with over 30 years of experience in high profile legal cases, who previously represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Cilia Flores is represented by Mark Donnelly, a defense attorney and former Department of Justice prosecutor specializing in financial offenses.

Outside the Manhattan courthouse, demonstrators gathered to protest US military intervention in Latin America, holding banners demanding “Free President Maduro” and denouncing the proceedings as a political sham. “The US is endeavoring to bring Venezuela, Latin America, and the Middle East under its thumb,” stated a spokesperson for the Anti-War Action Network, who was joined by activists carrying banners with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) logo.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

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