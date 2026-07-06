By Ahmed al-Arami – Jan 27, 2026

The study of the Arabic language and Islam in Israeli enemy universities constitutes a prominent phenomenon within the Israeli academic landscape, due to its linguistic, cultural, security, and strategic dimensions.

These studies emerged within a racist orientalist context and later developed to encompass complex academic and security-related aspects.

First: Origins

1- Historical Background

Arabic and Islamic studies began in Israeli enemy institutions in Palestine during the British Mandate period, particularly with the establishment of the so-called Hebrew University of Jerusalem in 1925, which included from its inception a small department for Oriental languages.

Interest in the Arabic language stemmed from the need to communicate with Palestinian society at the time, in addition to orientalist and security-driven motives.

2- Early Universities

The Department of Arabic Language and Literature was established at the so-called Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Among its early figures was the Jewish orientalist David Ben-Gurion, who regarded Arabic as a key to understanding the Arab adversary.

Similar departments were later created in other Israeli enemy universities, such as the so-called Tel Aviv University, Bar-Ilan University, and the University of Haifa.

Second: Development

1- Expansion

Departments of Arabic and Islamic studies witnessed significant expansion in terms of student numbers and academic programs. Advanced postgraduate programs were introduced, including the analysis of Islamic religious texts (fiqh (religious jurisprudence), Islamic history, and modern Arab thought).

2- Connection to the Security Sector

Many graduates of these departments work within state security institutions such as the Mossad and the Shin Bet, reflecting the direct linkage between these studies and security objectives.

Some programs cooperate directly with the Ministry of War, particularly at the so-called Bar-Ilan University and specialized institutes such as the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern Studies.

3- Development of Orientalist Curricula

There has been a focus on deconstructive readings of Arab-Islamic heritage, grounded in Western orientalist schools, privileging textual analysis over faith-based or Arab cultural dimensions.

Some Israeli enemy universities have adopted analytical methodologies that treat Islam as a phenomenon understandable within social and political contexts, rather than as a religion in its own right.

Third: Objectives

1- Declared Objectives

1- Academic objectives: Understanding the Arabic language and culture and deepening mutual understanding between Jews and Arabs.

1- Research objectives: Producing academic knowledge about Islam and Arabic to serve Middle Eastern studies.

1- Societal objectives: Promoting so-called coexistence and teaching Arabic to Jews.

2- Undeclared Objectives

1- Security objectives: Training analysts and researchers to serve intelligence agencies and the army.

1-Political objectives: Understanding the intellectual and social structures of Arabs and Muslims in occupied Palestine and the wider region.

1- Cultural objectives: Influencing the consciousness of Jews originating from Arab countries by reshaping their perceptions of Islam and Arab identity.

Fourth: Outcomes

1- Academic Outcomes

The production of thousands of studies on Arabic and Islam, many of which serve Israeli political agendas.

The emergence of internationally known Israeli orientalists such as Yehoshua Prawer, Moshe Sharon, and Ehud Yaari, who have influenced political decision-making.

2- Security and Political Outcomes

Exploiting the knowledge produced to shape Israeli policies toward Arabs and Muslims.

Employing graduates of these departments in military translation units and intelligence services.

3- Social and Cultural Outcomes

The presence of a dual discourse: an academic discourse that claims neutrality, and a practical discourse aligned with the objectives of the Israeli enemy entity.

The co-opting of some Arab graduates of these departments to serve the Israeli enemy entity in translation, consultancy, or as spokespeople claiming to speak in the name of Islam—an especially dangerous phenomenon.

The study of Arabic and Islam in Israeli enemy universities is not merely an academic trend, but a complex project serving comprehensive strategic objectives.

While these universities publicly declare their commitment to educational scholarship, employment and research policies reveal an organic link between these studies and the Israeli security and political system. This reality necessitates advanced awareness, in order to understand the true aims of these studies and to work toward developing Arab and Islamic research centers capable of producing independent knowledge about the Israeli enemy.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Arami is the Dean of Al-Bayda University, Yemen and Vice Chairman of the Preparatory Committee for the Annual Palestine Conference. He has overseen the organization of several conferences aimed at raising awareness of the colonial project and activating the role of universities and academic institutions in supporting the Palestinian cause.

(Basira Press)