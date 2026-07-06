Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced Saturday the creation of the Great Mission Venezuela Reborn as an “implementing arm” for the recovery of homes and infrastructure following the earthquakes of June 24. Rodríguez participated in a working session with the Economic Council to conduct a thorough review of the country’s macroeconomic variables amidst the current crisis.

“I have decided to create the Great Mission Venezuela Reborn, which will include the missions Barrio Nuevo Barrio Tricolor, Juntos Todo es Posible, and Venezuela Bella, as a powerful implementing arm in terms of housing and infrastructure recovery,” she stated on public television.

Furthermore, she recalled that on June 25 she announced the creation of a fund with money currently frozen at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other financial institutions worldwide. “This fund will be called Venezuela Renace (Venezuela Reborn),” she stated, adding that “it will be used for the reconstruction and recovery of the areas affected by the double earthquake.”

Financial measures

• She also spoke about a financing program that establishes a monthly allowance “for the next six months to allow for a permanent income contingency” for the people most affected by the earthquakes.

• Another point was contact with both public and private banks to activate the mortgage portfolio with up to 80% subsidies.

• She also decreed a ban on the export of construction materials. “Venezuela is entering a process of infrastructure and housing recovery,” she asserted.

• In the case of homes that need repair, the financing fund will be activated through the banking system for the purchase and repair of materials.

• She emphasized that the hydrocarbon sector is active and continues to recover. “This second quarter, the recovery exceeds 9%, and is more than 10% higher than the same period last year,” she said, referring to the variables that remain stable. She affirmed the same regarding tax revenues.

• Rodríguez emphasized that there is a full supply of food and medicine. “We have activated a special plan of at least 10 engines of the economy to support this recovery process,” she noted.

• The acting head of state reaffirmed that Venezuela will be reborn and will rise “over the pain, over the wounded soul.”

• She commented that several countries will contribute to the reconstruction of Maiquetía International Airport, which was damaged by the earthquakes.

• She confirmed that the whole state is deployed to address the emergency, thanked the international aid received, and stressed the importance of unity at this time.

Regarding her health situation due to a viral infection and inflammation, she stated, “Nothing has kept me from my work. I will be there, supporting the people.” She expressed her gratitude for all the messages she has received and the medical care she has received.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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