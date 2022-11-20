November 20, 2022
Haitian police, attached to the de facto, neocolonial government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, attempt to break up a protest where Haitians are in opposition to an international military force, Port-au-Prince, Oct. 24. Photo: Odelyn Joseph/Popular Resistance.

