November 19, 2022
Roland Lumumba, son of Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba, accompanied by Venezuelan Minister of Culture Ernesto Villegas, visits an exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts, in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: Twitter/@VillegasPoljak.

Roland Lumumba, son of Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba, accompanied by Venezuelan Minister of Culture Ernesto Villegas, visits an exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts, in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: Twitter/@VillegasPoljak.