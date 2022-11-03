Caracas, Nov 1, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—In a special presentation conducted by Orinoco Tribune’s co-editor, Saheli Chowdhury, we had the chance of interviewing the Washington based journalist and filmmaker Dan Cohen.

Dan Cohen is a US author, journalist and blogger. Having previously worked for RT America as a journalist based in Washington, D.C. Cohen was also based in Israel-Palestine and produced widely distributed video reports, as well as print dispatches for outlets, including Mondoweiss, Electronic Intifada, The Nation, AlterNet, Middle East Eye, The Grayzone, Al Jazeera English and Vice News. The interview saw us cover such topics as:

1- Why is like the US wanting to invade Haiti when it already has control of the country through the Core Group?

Cohen explained that gang violence is an issue in Haiti, but the US is pointing its batteries only against Jimmy Cherizier (aka “Barbecue”), the head of the G9 vigilante group, because they are building an armed revolutionary movement. One that is not complacent with the comprador Haitian bourgeoisie or US NGOs, multinationals, or other such foreign interests on the island. The US drafted Resolution called for direct sanctions against Cherizier, giving a sense of what’s actually at play in Haiti.

2- What is the situation on the ground in Haiti at this moment?

The US journalist explained that the US and Core Group appointed de facto president, Ariel Henry, recently lifted the subsidy on fuels causing the price of gasoline to double in matter of hours, creating a new crisis in an already polarized country. This ignited street protests that gave Cherizier, and his followers, the chance to take control of the Varreux fuel terminal, outside Port-au-Prince, and to demand Ariel Henry’s resignation. The Varreux terminal processes about 70% of the fuel in Haiti.

Cohen stressed that “the United States and its allies, instead of saying, ‘well there’s a legitimate reason for this protest, we need to repeal these fuel hikes and look at the conditions where people are living.’ Instead, they’ve said that, ‘this is the result of gangs, this terrible gangster Jimmy Cherizier and we have to go assassinate him.’ So the US has been looking for any way to use the United Nations to carry out a military operation alongside the Haitian National Police,” to achieve this objective.

3- There is a possibility that Russia or China may veto the US drafted resolution to invade Haiti, so what would the US do in that case?

“Right, so if this resolution goes to a vote then it is likely that Russia and or China would veto it, preventing UN so-called peacekeepers from once again being deployed to Haiti.” This was the initial comment given by Dan Cohen, who further articulated that, “the US is aware of that and it has proposed essentially deputizing a UN member state to carry out a military operation. Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, was recently in Ottawa talking to Justin Trudeau about getting the Canadians to to carry out this military operation.”

Cohen added that, they are trying to knock on the door of the Organization of American States (OAS) and CARICOM, but that also seems to be failing.

In this scenario, he pointed out that the Global Fragility Act, designed to bypass the United Nations under alleged extreme humanitarian circumstances in “fragile” states, seems to be the excuse of choice to launch a so called “small footprint” US military operation. Undoubtedly to put Haiti under military occupation (again) and therefore maintain US hegemony over the island.

4- In reference to Latin American countries’ mistakes on approaching the Haitian issue, with Brazil and Mexico at the front seat, but also with progressive governments like those of Ecuador, Bolivia, Argentina and even UNASUR, that in 2010 supported the peacekeeping initiative, Dr Gemma Pierre, said that “leftism of the Americas collapses at the door of Haitian sovereignty.” So like why does this happen? Why do you think this happens every time in Haiti?

“I think Dr Pierre makes an important point.” was Cohen’s initial reaction, before he continued: “You know, we just saw the election of Lula Da Silva in Brazil that just happened and many progressives are are celebrating, and understandably. I mean, the specter of another Bolsonaro term is quite terrifying for Brazilians. I think that is definitely a win but if you look at what Lula did in the 2004 occupation of Haiti, he joined in with the Bush Administration in sending these so-called peacekeepers that carried out horrific crimes against the Haitian masses. This has to be looked at and examined when Lula’s record is talked about.”

He further added that, currently Mexico is the co-sponsor of the UN Resolution with the United States calling for sanctions against Jimmy Cherizier; also notable, Mexico is the co-sponsor of another UN Resolution, that the US is drafting, calling for military action in Haiti. The journalist wondered why Mexico is part of this US stratagem, especially one so similar to making a deal with the devil. He believes that Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), and his Foreign Minister Ebrard, are committing a calculation error that contradicts their recent progressive moves. Such moves as the rescue of Evo Morales during the 2019 coup d’état in Bolivia.

To close his remarks Cohen said that “ultimately, Haitians are going to liberate themselves and they’re not going to be able to rely on the (so called) International Community… Haitians, once again, (are) liberating themselves and completing the 1804 Revolution.”

Orinoco Tribune special by staff

OT/JRE/MF

