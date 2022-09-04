By Edu Montesanti – Sep 3, 2022

The assassination attempt against Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner on September 1, shocking the world (at least, the minimally humanitarian world), was not a crime limited to an individual context.

The failed murderer is not the only one responsible for the heinous crime against the Argentine socialist politician, a human rights champion, and a fierce critic of the media dictatorship (she put her criticism, a resounding voice into practice as president of “República Argentina”); there are many involved in it: in Argentina, and abroad.

It portrays the most grotesque face of hatred, discrimination, stigmatization, and violence against differences also due to the pathology of power, all of this growing alarmingly not only in Argentina but also in the region.

RELATED CONTENT: Chronicle of an Assassination Attempt Foretold

Violence, using everything as a resource to attack in a cowardly manner, as much as possible destroying lives of whole families: power over laws practicing lawfare (morbidly “in fashion” in South America), denial of fundamental rights to ideological “mortal enemies,” even weapons as a means of eliminating the hated.

Even if the hated ones are unknown people: everybody is a potential enemy when it comes to differences in ideas, life choices, customs, skin color, or even language accent: none of these can be tolerated by human beasts. Defenders of torture and murder of those who think differently.

The perverse “them and us,” a gloomy South American scenario dating back a couple of years ago, fueled by large sectors of the media and owners of States, usurpers of power in general.

RELATED CONTENT: ALBA-TCP Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Vice President of Argentina

The shot that by chance did not discharge in Buenos Aires, avoiding a tragedy, was not only an attempt against Cristina but against all individuals who believe and, in their way according to their possibilities, are engaged in the construction of more dignified, free, fair, egalitarian, peaceful nations.

The pressure of the trigger against Cristina, which for some reason failed, was yet another classist, ideological and moral revenge that is taking over the region. The cruel war of hate has long been declared in the region.

To the ruthless psychopaths, “fighters of differences” using the most cowardly methods, our most resounding repudiation.

Our values, our ideals, and our voice are our weapons. Always in favor of life, regardless of the sector to which the other belongs.

EM/OT

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.