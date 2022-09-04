The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) condemned this Friday, the assassination attempt against the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, that occurred on Thursday, September 1.

Through a statement released on Friday, September 2, the regional alliance emphasized the need to thoroughly investigate the incident. ALBA-TCP Executive Secretary Sasha Llorenti posted the statement on his Twitter account,

On Thursday night, a man attempted to assassinate the vice president of Argentina as she arrived at her residence in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina.

The attacker, named Fernando André Sabag Montiel, 35 years of age and of Brazilian nationality, pointed the gun directly in Fernández’s face as she was greeting supporters who had gathered in front of her home. The people were in a vigil to show support for her against the political persecution that the Argentinian judiciary is carrying out in order to stop her from running in the presidential elections of Argentina scheduled for next year.

#Communiqué | ALBA-TCP condemns assassination attempt against the Vice-President of the Argentine Republic, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.#2September pic.twitter.com/qngUpaw2WW — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) September 2, 2022

The statement released by ALBA-TCP is provided here:

ALBA-TCP condemns the assassination attempt against the Vice President of the Argentine Republic, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner

The Member States of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) strongly condemn and repudiate the assassination attempt against the Vice President of the Argentine Republic, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, occurred on September 1, 2022.

The Alliance expresses its complete solidarity and support for the Vice President, her family, and the Argentine people, stresses that these terrible events must be clarified and supports the claim by the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, that perpetrators must be identified and prosecuted in accordance with Argentine law.

Dialogue and peace must prevail over hate speech and intolerance. The Alliance reiterates its deep concern and repudiation of this assassination attempt.

Caracas, September 2, 2022

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

