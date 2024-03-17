North Korea has demonstrated its latest main battle tank at a crew competition, with the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam, and Chief of the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army Ri Yong Gil taking part in the demonstration.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally drove the new combat vehicle during a training duel between tank units, calling it “the most powerful tank in the world.”
Emphasizing the special role of tanks in modern warfare, Kim Jong Un ordered tank crews to conduct intensive drills and training exercises simulating real warfare so they can promptly and accurately carry out combat missions in unforeseen situations.
Pyongyang previously unveiled a new tank during a military parade in October 2020.
Take a look at the North Korean drills and the new main battle tank of the Korean People’s Army in Sputnik’s gallery:
Tags: Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) DPRK Kim Jong-un military drills North Korea Sputnik
