On Thursday, November 10, thousands of Peruvians took to the streets in Lima, the capital city, in a march showing support for President Pedro Castillo. The protesters called for a new constitution for the country and for a suspension of Congress, which is intent on removing President Castillo from his post.

On Thursday morning, protesters gathered in the vicinity of the Congress as part of a march called “The Taking of Lima,” promoted by trade unions and social movements that have maintained their solidarity with the government.

In addition to expressing their condemnation for the Congress’s attempts to impeach the Peruvian president, the protesters also urged President Castillo to take measures to fulfill his 2021 campaign promises, such as the call for a constituent assembly for the drafting of a new constitution.

The marchers also raised slogans calling for the closure of the Congress that has been trying to overthrow Castillo since the day he took office.

In light of the march, the Peruvian Congress suspended its session scheduled for Thursday.

The session was to debate whether to allow President Castillo to leave the country. Castillo’s international obligations include trips to Mexico City and Santiago de Chile to attend the 17th Presidential Summit of the Pacific Alliance and the 4th Peru-Chile Binational Cabinet, respectively.

Castillo intends to leave the country on November 24 and to return on November 29, but the Congress, which has already denied him permits on other occasions, might again block his departure from Peru, under the pretext of his investigation by the judiciary for alleged corruption.

Castillo, who took office in July 2021, has already faced two impeachment attempts by the opposition-dominated Congress and has had to appear for interrogation at six investigations for alleged acts of corruption.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

