Caracas, Oct 16, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)— In a special to OT's continuing coverage of Brazil, editor Jesús Rodriguez-Espinoza recently had the pleasure of sitting down with Chicago ex-pat and now Sao Paulo based journalist Brian Mier.

Mier is a Telesur English correspondent in Brazil and co-editor of Brasil Wire. Having lived in Brazil for almost 30 years, he is a leading voice on Brazilian issues for English speakers worldwide.

During the interview we walked through the most pressing issues in the upcoming election. We summarize some of his responses and provide a transcript of the whole interview below.

1- Possible electoral results, taking into consideration recent important endorsements like those from Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet. Also recently raised accusations of voting stealing as well as the manipulation of religion to favor Bolsonaro.

If the elections were today Lula would win, but there are two weeks to go for the second round. The endorsement of Simone Tebet, who arrived in 3rd place and is actively campaigning with Lula, will provide the necessary votes to secure Lula’s victory. In the case of Ciro Gomes, the scenario is not that clear. Especially because many poll experts in Brazil have pointed out that his attacks against Lula during the last days of the campaign before the first round, ended up helping Bolsonaro do better; many believe his supporters are going to split 50/50.

For Mier, there was no evidence of vote stealing during the first round, but there was a lot of evidence of Bolsonaro’s social media campaigns using illegal funding with the help of economic powers in an attempt to influence voters, particularly those in the evangelical groups. In that religious demographic, he explained that evangelical groups are the more active base for Bolsonaro, but they only represent 31% of the population and even in that demographic, Lula has important support.

2- Balance of power within Brazil, paying attention to the balance of forces within the Congress, the military, media, and the real relevance of grassroots movements.

In relation to the balance of power within the Congress, the journalist explained that the Workers Party increased its presence in Congress and that Lula is used to dealing with a Congress where he has no majority. To him, there are misunderstandings on this issue, especially among analysts outside Brazil. With respect to grassroots movements, he highlighted the gains of the Landless Workers’ Movement (MST): gaining 6 seats in congress, and the work they are doing canvassing, as well as cultivating the push for Lula’s victory in the second round. Also, the endeavors of the Workers Party (PT) and its machinery is notable, organizing massive mobilizations exceeding those of Bolsonaro.

Among the military, Mier remarked, that the auto coup narrative was launched by Bolsonaro himself. He referred to an internal military study that was leaked in Brazil’s press. There may be support of this risky endeavor from the Air Force and the Navy, but not from the Army, which is more powerful than the two other forces combined. In Mier’s view, even the support that Bolsonaro has in state military police has been vanishing, making the auto coup scenario less likely.

On the media, the co-editor of Brasil Wire noted how the Brazilian media is still embedded in the military dictatorship of the 60’s and so, with the economic establishment. Even though Mier believes that support for Bolsonaro has been decreasing because they did not expect that their Bolsonaro’s project was going to be what it is. Some in the media have been showing support for Lula while they prepare the ground to attack him eventually.

3- International developments impact on the electoral debate but also the impact of a possible victory of Luis Ignacio Lula Da Silva in the retaking of progressive governments in Latin America. Prospects of new lawfare campaigns against him.

Brian Mier on this particular point made reference to the attacks that leftist leaders, like President Maduro in Venezuela, receive from the international left, that he visualizes as connected to academic Trotskyist circles in the United States, who also attack Lula. He mentioned Lula’s comments on alternance of political power and how the media has twisted them to make them sound like an attack on Nicolas Maduro and Daniel Ortega, while in most cases Lula tries to be very respectful of the political internal affairs of these countries.

If you look back to Lula’s relations with the so called ‘axis of evil countries’ like Bolivia, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, they always were very positive and constructive. One of its high points was during the summit of Mar de Plata in Argentina in 2003 when Lula and Hugo Chavez buried the US-led initiative known as the ‘Free Trade Agreement for the Americas’ (FTAA). Mier added that unlike Venezuela, where political training in the military exist, the military in Brazil doesn’t have that.

According to him, “Lula’s victory would be good for the sovereignty of peoples in Latin America, especially in South America and it would be a move forward for the continent in general.”

Taking the analysis all the way around and considering the fact that Brazil is a self-absorbed country, in part because of the the idiomatic barrier of being a Portuguese speaking country surrounded by Spanish speaking countries. Mier believes that Brazilians are not caught up in Washington’s New Cold War narrative against China and Russia, and that position will continue under Lula.

When asked about the possibilities of a re-starting or re-shaping lawfare attacks against Lula, meaning initiating weak and bogus judicial charges to disqualify him, take him out of office, or disqualify him from any political race. Mier clarified that all the charges used against Lula in the Lava Jato (Car Wash) strategy have no chance to be restarted, but that does not affect possible attempts of other kinds. The Telesur English journalist consideres that Brazilians are tired of this kind of drama.

Our editor thanked Brian Mier for accepting the invitation, and giving such an informative talk. While acknowledging the immense respect that Orinoco Tribune has for Mier’s work, to which he answered that he is also a big fan or Orinoco Tribune.

Transcript

Welcome everyone, today we have an interview with Brian Mier directly from Brazil and it’s an honor for us to have him here. He has been correspondent for Telesur English in Brazil and he is co-editor of Brasil Wire, he also is editor of the book “Year of lead Washington Wall Street and the new Imperialism Brazil” and he also has been living in Brazil for more than 25 years.

So welcome Brian and I will just jump into the first questions which is basically who do you think is going to win, taking into consideration the recent endorsements of Gomes and Tebet to Lula, but also taking in consideration the stealing of votes debate that has been arising after the first round and also the religious debate within Brazil that I understand is very influential in people’s decisions, so welcome again and you can jump into the answers.

You know a lot can happen in two weeks, but if the election were held today Lula would win. You know, Lula won the first round by six, over six million votes, 6.2 million votes. It was the first time since the return to democracy in 1985 when a challenger beat the incumbent president in the first round of an election so the media spun it as much more negative results than expected.

There were some surprises, Bolsonaro did a little bit better, that’s about six points better than he was appearing in the polls, some of the gubernatorial races where the left didn’t do as well as planned but the left now specifically the PT, the Workers Party, picked up 21 increase in members of Congress and picked up since 2019, 50 increase in Senate numbers of senators so there was some you know in general it was positive.

There were a few disappointing results like Haddad for governor he was expected to win to lead after the first round but he ended up behind Bolsonaro’s candidate but anyway, he only needed, blue only needs like 1.6 million votes to win Simone Tebet who came in third place. She had about 5 million votes total but she’s now endorsing Lula, she’s campaigning with him, she’s going to campaign events which is very enthusiastically supporting Lula so just from her votes even if Lula got half of her votes it would be enough to win in the second round.

Unless there’s a major change in the number of abstentions or something like that, if a lot more people abstain that would help Bolsonaro. Ciro Gomes has been more negative than positive in fact one of the explanations for the surge in votes for Bolsonaro at the last minute is that pseudo Gomes’ support, he was polling at like seven or eight percent and he ended up with three percent of the votes. The director of one of the largest polling agencies thinks most of those votes went to Bolsonaro and the reason is that Ciro spent the last two months running really dirty attack ads against Lula instead of going after Bolsonaro and some of these ads even use this flash wave graphic style, which is popular with the International Far Right, so it’s hard to say what’s going to happen with his remaining votes, the people who did vote for him, he ended up with like three percent but most people think it’s gonna split about 50 50. At this point between Lula and Bolsonaro that wouldn’t be enough for Bolsonaro to win.

In terms of vote stealing there’s no evidence that any votes were stolen. What there is a lot of evidence of is the illegal use of WhatsApp and other social media apps targeting specific demographics with illegal campaign funding from corporate sectors, from bourgeoisie comprador elites in Brazil the target for example evangelical christians heavily with disinformation such as if Lula’s elected he’s going to change all of the bathrooms in public school system so that anybody can use them regardless of gender or that he’s going to close down all of the Evangelical churches, so this is causing some problems, however it’s important to remember that evangelicals are only 31 of Brazil’s population, they’ve been Bolsonaro’s main support group for the last four years. However his support has been slipping along that demographic despite all of the fake news campaigns. Lula basically doubled support of the Evangelical population for the Workers Party through a lot of base level organizing. It’s not hard to pull out lessons from the Bible and explain how gyarable scenario is not acting like a Christian.

It’s good that you clarified that because I was worried about the whole issue especially the vote stealing that has been coming up in recent days, especially after the first run, of course, so it’s good to know that.

There was no real concern on that particular issue, on the military issue, Bolsonaro created a special military Commission with the intention that they would prove that there were some vote stealing going on, because Bolsonaro is pushing this narrative that the electronic voting system is susceptible to fraud. Which it’s never been connected with any kind of fraud, proven, and even his own hand-picked commission of military people was unable to prove one case of fraud so the real fraud that’s happening is manipulating the public opinion illegally using illegal tactics but not the actual voting process.

Let me jump now to the second question which is connected to the balance of power and in that particular area there are different institutions that one have to analyze. The ones that concerns me the most is the balance of power in Congress after the elections, after first round I mean, and also the grassroots movement and how strong now, how really strong is that movement in Brazil in helping Lula to win, if you see a connection there, and of course the military and the media but everyone knows how it works, but anyway it’s good to hear it from someone from Brazil.

In terms of grassroots mobilization, Lula has been put in hundreds of thousands of people on the streets in city after city. He was in Salvador the day before yesterday and over 150 thousand people were on the street behind him and this is due a lot to the base of the Workers Party which is labor unions and social movements.

So for example the Landless Rural Workers party of the MST, the largest social movement in the Americas, the largest working-class social movement, and they have been on the streets. For the first time in its history the landless workers movement or MST they fielded 15 candidates for a state and federal Congress. They’ve never been able to, they’ve never tried, they’ve been a few incidents in the last 40 years when they’ve fielded one or another candidate it’s always been hard to mobilize the vote in rural areas right, this time they managed to put six MST members into federal and state congress which is a historic first, and they’re going to be you know, all of those apparatus are canvassing for Lula right now we’re working for all of the vote, all of the organizing operations that they set up for their candidates.

Brian in comparison with those movements, I mean the PT machinery and the MST, do Bolsonaro has a counter response in social movements that support him?

Well if you look at the crowds on the streets he’s not able to put many people on the street. Like that you see some images of him in front of these huge crowds? These are large religious events that would have happened anyway but he appears at. For example the national March for Jesus which is an Evangelical holiday, ironically that was declared a holiday by Lula when Lula was President, that every year it brings hundreds of thousands of people to the streets of Sao Paulo and so Bolsonaro ends up here at that event and he’s using the footage in his commercials as if that was a rally for him. His actual rallies are much smaller, but a lot of his support is through Evangelical churches and Evangelical pastors, so you could say that was that, that’s his main support base. As well as the military police officers and things like that there’s no labor unions supporting Bolsonaro.

What about the balance of power in Congress that I read somewhere that he is not going, if Lula wins, he’s not going to have an easy task in that particular area?

Yeah, I think this analysis is based on a misunderstanding of Brazil’s Congress. During the height of Lula’s first government the workers party never had more than 25 of the seats in Congress and they never had more than 14 Senators out of 81 total members of Senate include, so with those numbers you add on the close allies which is the Communist Party of Brazil PCB and this year is the green party is joined as well and other very small parties, but even if you had all of the Allies even if you had Pesol which is a traditional ally in congress with the PNC they have a total of a little over a hundred members of Congress, in our Congress with 514 people.

The important thing is that the number of Congress members increased by 21 back to the level that it was at during Dilma Rousseff’s presidency so it’s hard to spin this as a negative, as the foreign press is trying to do when they actually increased seats both in the house and in Senate Now when Lula was president he had to do a lot of things by executive order by decree and then also he had to make alliances with center-right parties in order to govern and this led to a lot of criticism from the left bourgeois vanguard leftists, you know from Brooklyn or something, saying his government was neoliberal when in fact if you look the political party the Workers Party is much farther left than any workers part of government has ever been because of the need for these coalitions to govern.

Unfortunately or fortunately however you want to look at it, Brazil has a very large middle class, and you can’t govern the country unfortunately just for the working class, this in this type of capitalist system that Brazil has, short of like an armed Revolution or something like that it would be impossible to govern without some of these center-right parties which trace their roots back to the military dictatorship. There was amnesty for everyone and they allowed all of Congress and Senate to remain in power after the end of the dictatorship so they just created two new political parties PMDB and PFL.

PFL changed his name several times but it’s still the second biggest party in the senate in Congress it’s called Union Brazil now. This was the official political party of the neo-fascist military dictatorship and the official opposition party the MDB is the party of Simone Tebet who just came in third, who’s now supporting Lula. Unlike for example Argentina where they put former generals in jail and things like that, they’ve never really fully transitioned back from dictatorship to democracy, in Brazil you can see that in for example in the behavior of the military police who don’t have to follow the rule of law.

In Brazil they have their own internal court system so this is what makes the situation really complicated and easy to misinterpret, easy for someone who living in the United States or something who’s never lived under a left-wing government to just say it’s neoliberal or something.

That happened a lot with Lula during his first two terms, that’s true. So the military is a more complex strata, according to what you were just saying, right? And what about media?

Let me get into the military really quick. There was an internal issue as you know, the last year and a half Bolsonaro has been threatening to hold an auto coup if he doesn’t win the elections, so the defense department did an internal study of the military to see which branches of the military leadership would support Bolsonaro in a possible auto coup attempt and the results were leaked to the media and they’re kind of surprising, first of all the Navy and the Air Force would support Bolsonaro if he tries to hold a coup, but the Army would not, according to this internal study. The Army is bigger than the Navy and the Air Force combined, and the other surprising thing was that most State military police apparatus or leadership would not support a coup attempt by Bolsonaro. Everyone thought that he had all of the police in the palm of his hand and it doesn’t look like it, and one of the police apparatus that is most anti Bolsonaro right now is Rio de Janeiro State military police which are the most corrupt and worst police organization in Brazil, so like he can’t even hold on to his own and he’s from Rio and he has, his family has connections in the militias which are all off-duty police officers so it looks like there’s some kind of internal organized crime struggle going on inside the real military police which isn’t favoring Bolsonaro right now. Either so that would that was just interesting to see.

Now with the media, I don’t normally recommend or support or anything Reporters Without Borders, it has a reputation of being a CIA front group, nevertheless they issued a report about five years ago called The Land of Thirty Berlusconis about Brazil’s media and the report was actually pretty good basically you have a small number of very powerful Elite families who control all of the mainstream media in Brazil.

Globo for example, its television system was built during the military dictatorship in partnership with Time Warner Corporation specifically as a means of social control over the population so they didn’t just install all of these transmission towers all around Brazil and gave the license to Globo, they then bought back all of the shares they helped Globo buy back all of the shares from Time Warner two years later by giving them billions of dollars in advertising on their Network and so this network has always been very pro-military. They only started calling the 1964 coup d’etat a coup in 2014. Before that they’d always call it a “democratic revolution” and this is the third or fourth largest open air TV network in the world so even they have turned on Bolsonaro, these traditional media groups like Globo.

Folhia do Sao Paulo I started with Sao Paulo they all created the conditions for Bolsonaro to rise to power through years and years of a slander and character assassination of leftists especially Lula but also De la Rosa PT party president Glacie Hoffman who went to Nicolas Maduro’s inauguration, the last inauguration, people like that they’ve been attacking them almost every day and so finally when this monster spins out of control their final result wasn’t someone like Bolsonaro they were looking for as they said in Brazil the kind of fascists who eats with a knife and a fork, they didn’t want this out of control master like Bolsonaro in power, so now they’ve backed off their support for Bolsonaro. They’re ostensibly supporting Lula but they’re already setting the groundwork to destabilize his government to guarantee that they remain in control. The right wing maintains control over the macroeconomics basically.

This is very interesting, what you are saying, you’re giving me another perspective of Brazil, I mean the elections. Let’s jump to the last question. It is basically connected to how International developments might impact the electoral results in Brazil, but maybe also the counter analysis might also be of help, I mean how a possible victory of Lula might impact the region at least Latin America?

I think that there’s this kind of false Spectrum War going on against the Latin American left right so you get people from all sides of the spectrum attacking Nicolas Maduro. You have these people attacking Nicolas Maduro from the so-called left but you’re like what’s their popular connections and left nothing. This sometimes it’s like Trotskyists academics from the United States and you have the same thing happening against Lula the entire time.

One thing that’s been taken out of context is a few comments he’s made unfortunately about how he believes that there should be an alternance of power in Venezuela and Nicaragua. These comments are always taken out of context because his main point is that whenever he’s asked about these countries is that the people of those countries should solve their own problems, it’s not his position to suggest what they should or shouldn’t do my personal opinion is this.

If you look back at the history of the relations between the Workers Party governments and the rest of the Latin American left including Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Bolivia, all of this so-called axis of Evil of the United States, they always had very good relations.

I’d like to highlight the time that Lula and Hugo Chavez defeated the Free Trade Agreement of the Americas (FTAA) together. One of the differences between Venezuela and Brazil obviously is that the military in Brazil really dislikes the left they’ve never been able to do political formation of the military or something so I think that’s very a strong thing in Venezuela’s favor.

In general I think Lula’s victory would be good for sovereignty of peoples in Latin America, especially in South America and it would be just a move forward for the continent in general, just because it’s such a big country, it has such a big economic influence on the rest, on international events.

In fact in Brazil do you think that might happen, I know that Brazil is like a self-centered country that is sometime…?

The language isolates it, even though we have these neighbors everywhere, most Brazilians don’t understand Spanish so it’s unfortunate but one thing that’s interesting is that nobody in Brazil got on board with, nobody is getting on board with the new Cold War. If you look at Russia and China even Bolsonaro’s supporters, not Bolsnaro himself but it’s people behind the scenes in the Brazilian State Department they’re refusing to give any kind of lip service to the United States on China and Russia, and that will continue under Lula.

When Bush asked Lula for Brazil to join the Iraq War he said our war is against poverty, it was against hunger, we’re not getting involved in other people’s wars. So I think the US government has been trying to put the Bolsonaro administration against Venezuela. So it’ll be good for Venezuela Bolsonaro’s out. He’s been doing joint military operations with the US military in Brazil near the Venezuelan border, is a kind of intimidation tactic that will end if Lula was elected, I mean he’s not going to have a really far left-wing government because of all of the compromises he’s had to make to get the endorsement of different people in the bourgeois elite but it will be geopolitically much better for Latin America in terms of sovereignty of nations to have him in power than to have someone who is just the most sycophantic Brazilian leader in history. He even visited CIA headquarters after he was elected the first time. No Brazilian president’s ever done that, it’s crazy.

Let me ask you one last final question, what about Lawfare? Do you think that they will retry those things in the case Lula wins?

Those cases against Lula cannot be retried anymore, I mean when the media said that it was thrown out on a technicality, they didn’t follow through, the only reason they could call it technicalities is because the Supreme Court ruled but these cases have been illegally assigned to a sympathetic judge in a jurisdiction that didn’t have any authority to act on those charges which detailed crimes that were committed in a different state, so they recommended that if first of all they said all of the evidence had to be discarded there wasn’t much evidence to begin with it was just a few coerced plea bargain testimonies they had to be discarded.

If prosecutors wanted to try and recharge Lula for any of those crimes that had to happen in Brasilia federal district courts. What happened is that on all of the charges public prosecutors attempted to re-initiate the charges in Brasilia in every case they were immediately thrown out for not having any material evidence because none of these charges ever happened to real evidence behind them so there’s no way he could be tried for any of those frivolous 26 charges that the United States Department of Justice backed with operation Car Wash team levied against Lula, that’s done.

They’d have to invent something else, but I think that people are tired of this lawfare now, I don’t think they’d be able to get anything to stick on him at this point especially since the first time they tried to throw out Lula with lawfare over the Scandal called The Men’s alone which was equally ridiculous and without any kind of evidence as the operation car wash, from that moment forwards the Workers Party has been extra careful about making sure they don’t do anything illegal because they know they’re under like heavy scrutiny the entire time. They have double or triple the level of scrutiny of any other political party. I’m not saying there’s no corruption with any workers party official but they’re much more careful about it than the other parties.

That’s why after years and years of Investigation the best that operation Car Wash could come up with was one coerced plea bargain testimony of an imprisoned corrupt businessman who got millions of dollars in asset retention and 85% sentence reduction in exchange for reading off the script to implicate Lula, he changed his story three times before they let him out of jail, that was the only thing they did. They threw out Sergio Moro who presided over the job, over the investigation and his own investigation, he rejected 100, over 100 defense witnesses, I mean if you look into those cases, it’s such a ridiculous travesty of Justice. I don’t think they’re gonna try that again, they might but I don’t think it will stick.

I think the big problem is that he’s gonna have to put it’s going to be like 2003, 2004 all over again, when he was stuck in these IMF conditionality agreements from his predecessor and he couldn’t increase funding on education, and health, and sanitation, until he paid back the IMF loan early, so the first year of Lula is going to be tough because he, that’s my take.

Is good to know that, and it was very good to talk to you. Do you do you feel that overconfidence on Lula supporters is going to have an effect?

I think people might have been a little bit overconfident in the first round because the media made it look like he was going to win in the first round, even though that was based on a misinterpretation of all the numbers that didn’t take into account the margin of error. I mean the big pulse at 50 two-point margin of error either way so we ended up with 58.4 within the margin of error, I mean the odds were the odds were that he wasn’t going to win in the first round and the media made it look like he was. So that caused some overconfidence.

I think people are really worried now and I think turnout among the poor and working classes can be higher in the second round that it wasn’t the first round.

That’s good to know. Exactly, that will help mobilization of people if they get rid of that overconfidence.

Thank you Brian, I really enjoyed talking to you finally, and a lot of respect for your work!

You guys too, I’m a fan of your work!

Orinoco Tribune special by staff

