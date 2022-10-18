Caracas, October 17, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—This Monday, October 17, afternoon, El Castaño, Corozal, and Palmarito rivers overflowed in Maracay, Aragua state, due to heavy rains that have been falling for several days all over Venezuela. The rains caused water to flood the town’s main street, bringing down large trees and rocks and wreaking havoc on homes and vehicles.

Las Delicias, a mostly wealthy neighborhood in the north of Maracay, was heavily affected by the flash floods. These events have increased fear among Venezuelans, as torrential rains have been pouring down on the country for over three weeks.

Eight days ago in Las Tejerías, approximately 50 km away from Maracay, also in Aragua state, a landslide resulted in a tragedy that, so far, has caused 54 deaths and 50 disappearances.

Worrying sight as another river overflows in Maracay (Aragua state) following heavy rains. We'll update as more information becomes available https://t.co/utLGqYkPpK — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) October 17, 2022

The National Risk Management System was deployed to respond to the emergency in the area, part of the Girardot municipality in Aragua state, after the rivers overflowed.

The violent water stream dragged cars that were parked in front of houses and buildings down the street. Several neighbors documented the natural disaster, sharing videos capturing the force of the flash flood on social media platforms.

President Maduro visits Aragua for the second time

On Monday, during his second visit to Las Tejerías, President Nicolás Maduro reported that three deaths in the flash floods have been recorded. He also announced that the number of deaths in Las Tejerías has risen to 54.

ATENCIÓN ATENCIÓN⏰ Pdte. Nicolás Maduro realiza recorrido por la zona de El Castaño, afectado este lunes 17 de octubre, ante la crecida del río del mismo nombre. pic.twitter.com/9qwJMrvUv4 — GeraniosRojos (@r_geranios) October 18, 2022

Parte 2 de 2 de las declaraciones del Presidente Maduro a la periodista Graia Casella de VTV desde El Castaño, Maracay, estado Aragua pic.twitter.com/AwB7T9Lfyk — Luigino Bracci Roa 🔧🚂 (@lubrio) October 18, 2022

More than three thousand emergency response agents, including the most specialized ones, are still deployed in Las Tejerías and will be joining emergency response teams in Maracay.

President Maduro traveled from Las Tejerías to Maracay to supervise the emergency response in the area. There, he announced that international financial aid to support reconstruction efforts in the affected areas is on its way. Since 2018, Venezuela’s revenue has been heavily affected by illegal sanctions and the blockade launched by the White House and the European Union.

El árbol me dejó así 😵‍💫😨😱😖 pic.twitter.com/2oEoovBRSS — Alexa Gómez (@AlexaGomezDos) October 17, 2022

The heavy rainfall recorded in recent weeks has caused landslides and floods in half of Venezuela, causing thousands of people to partially or entirely lose their homes. President Maduro remarked that this event in Maracay is the result of the 44th tropical wave, and 22 more are expected to hit the country this season. He stressed that in more than nine years as head of state, he has never seen a rainy season as intense as the current one.

Orinoco Tribune Special by staff

OT/JRE/SF

