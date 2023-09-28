By Aidan Jonah – Sep 25, 2023

It was a rare show of unity in Canada’s increasingly frayed parliament. 336 of 338 Members of Parliament, the Prime Minister, Senators and other guests of honour joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a standing ovation for “Canadian hero,” Yaroslav Hunka. The 98-year-old was heralded for fighting “for Ukrainian independence against the Russians in the Second World War.”

The touching moment was, however, short-lived. Unfortunately, for Canadian statesmen and their Ukrainian patrons, astute netizens had the presence of mind to question that if Hunka was fighting “the Russians,” then who was he fighting alongside?

The answer also wasn’t hard to find.

Hunka fought in the 14th division of the Waffen SS, having voluntarily joined in 1943, by his own admission. Suddenly, the beautiful show of solidarity and unity took a very dark turn. By Sunday afternoon, House Speaker Anthony Rota, who supposedly was behind Hunka’s invitation, and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre were claiming that lawmakers had no about the ex-Nazi’s past.

Rota and the Prime Minister’s Office are in charge of who gets to be in the Parliamentary gallery, and who gets recognition in Parliament. Interestingly, Liberal MP and Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland, who would know full well what it meant to fight “for Ukrainian independence against the Russians in the Second World War,” was seen smiling and joyful during Hunka’s recognition.

On Poilievre’s claim, people must realize that the opposition force against the USSR even after Nazi Germany was forced out of Soviet Ukraine, were Nazis who wanted an independent fascist Ukraine. These Nazis were outnumbered by the near seven million Ukrainians who fought in the USSR’s Red Army.

Claiming ignorance is farcical on their part as well, showcasing their anti-communism, which naturally leads to defence of fascists fighting socialist states such as the USSR. These same MPs support billions to Ukraine, support of the Azov battalion and the whitewashing of Nazis in Ukraine, and wouldn’t have condemned Hunka’s honouring if the Canadian people and international media didn’t catch onto what they did.

However, putting aside the Canadian regime’s dubious idiot defence, the episode sheds light on a larger issue. Hunka is hardly the first former Nazi with national name recognition (albeit the first to get a standing ovation in the House of Commons). For years Canada struggled to deport Helmut Oberlander, a former translator for the Einsatzkommando 10a unit, a Nazi death squad involved in numerous war crimes during WWII. In fact, Canada’s Nazi footprint goes right to the top, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s right-hand woman, Chrystia Freeland, being the granddaughter of a Nazi propagandist.

All of which begs the question, how exactly did Hunka and others like him enter Canada after World War II? While many scholars admit that the importation of Ukrainian and other fascists was done to crush burgeoning leftist diasporas, this is where analysis of fascists and reactionaries being imported to Canada usually ends.

Quite the opposite. The Nazi “underground railroad” was just the first salvo of the Canadian state’s 75-year drive to import fascists and anti-communists, in service of maintaining Canadian colonialism and bolstering support for Canadian imperialism. Hunka is just the everyday Nazi, one of many.

The Nazi “Underground Railroad”

As Adolf Hitler spent his final days hiding in his Berlin bunker, many Nazis were drawing up contingency plans. In the months and years, after the Hammer and Sickle flew over the Reichstag thousands of war criminals would fan out across the world in the hope of evading justice. Canada was one of the desired destinations.

While talk of screening processes would usually be relevant, as early as 1947, the Canadian government was actively seeking out European Nazis and on RCMP orders, Ukrainians with an SS tattoo, rejected by European screening agencies, were being brought to Canada. The Ukrainian Canadian, the English-language newspaper of the Association of United Ukrainian Canadians, reported that these people had already been targeting the Canadian left almost immediately upon coming to Canada.

According to Howard Margolian, in Unauthorized Entry: The Truth about Nazi War Criminals in Canada, Canada used an immigration organization fully aware of Estonia’s significant SS membership, many of whom had fled to Sweden. As Ukrainian Nazis were being imported to Canada in 1948, the Canadian government amended immigration regulations to “permit the admission of up to five thousand Estonians from Sweden. (pg. 129)”

Canadian government minister C.D. Howe dictated “Canadian immigration teams were not to disqualify Baltic veterans of the German Army from bulk-labour movements unless there was clear evidence they had been volunteers,” which was determined by checking records to see if Baltic citizens had joined the SS Forces before December 1, 1943 (pg. 93 & 94).”

Voluntary service in the Nazi SS was no longer grounds for automatic rejection by 1950 (pg. 94). The change simply codified existing government policy. The Jewish News of North California reported that the Canadian government admitted more than 2,000 Ukrainian members of the Nazi 14th SS Division in the 1950s.

Canadian political elites were just getting started, in reshaping Canadian society into an anti-communist monster. This societal reconstruction would require that European Nazis were just the first set of anti-communists imported into Canada.

Hungary: Anti-communist lynching of Jews? Import 37,500 anti-communists to Canada

Every failed anti-communist uprising now became an opportunity for Canada. The first chance to further their anti-communist reconstruction came in 1956. That year, the Hungarian Uprising occurred, a fascist coup attempt which was eventually put down by the USSR.

Some legitimate grievances were put forward by some elements of the uprising. However, that uprising was dominated by anti-Communist and outright Fascist groups and led by the right-wing, anti-communist Smallholder’s Party, supported by the Social Democratic Party. An individual who played an important role in leading the demonstrations was anti-communist Catholic priest József Mindszenty.

Daniel Xie explained the fascist nature of the uprising:

“Counter-revolutionaries destroyed memorials to the Red Army, lynched Jewish Hungarians and Communists, burned communist literature and removed communist iconography from buildings. Even the CIA would admit that fascist ideology drove the Hungarian counter-revolution. According to the CIA, participants in the uprising adhered to Hungarian ultranationalism, which is defined by anti-Semitism, Catholic Fundamentalism, and Slavophobia. These were also the ideological tenets of the Fascist Arrow Cross Party, which dominated Hungary in the last years of the Second World War before Hungary’s liberation by the Soviets. Under Arrow Cross rule, 565,000 Jews were murdered as the regime worked with Nazi Germany in perpetuating the Holocaust.”

While elements of the Hungarian Communist Party under Imre Nagy supposedly formed the face of the uprising, they sought to leave the Warsaw Pact. Under the threat of Hungary potentially falling into the NATO camp, the USSR chose to intervene militarily, crushing the uprising.

Canada took advantage of the situation, importing 37500 Hungarian ‘refugees’ in 1956 and 1957, with no review of their actions during the uprising before letting them in. Xie explained: “The majority of Hungarian anti-Communists, arriving via a streamlined immigration process, settled in urban areas such as Toronto, Vancouver, and Montréal.”

The Toronto Star noted, “There were only two countries accepting Hungarian refugees without quotas: Canada and Venezuela.”

The line between importing European Nazis, and importing Hungarian counterrevolutionaries only years later is clear, bolstering Canadian anti-communism during the Cold War.

Tibetan feudalists’ failed counterrevolution of 1959

However, Canada’s embrace of anti-communist reactions goes beyond Europe.

In 1959, a CIA-backed feudalist uprising against the Communist Party of China in Tibet, was defeated, and the conspirators including the Dalai Lama himself, fled to India. Before the Chinese government took control of Tibet in 1950, Tibet had been a brutal theocracy (even declassified Canadian cables admitted this), where “The Tibetan people, as serfs, suffered extreme poverty. The Tibetan elites viewed servants as an inferior race, and Tibetans were only allowed to marry those of the same rank in the societal hierarchy.”

After 1950, “the CPC only engaged in moderate land reform, infrastructure projects such as schools, and provided financial supports to serfs, to allow their children to go to school, along with low-interest loans to improve their financial standing until 1955. That year, the government began to push through land reform, a move supported by the peasantry.”

The feudal leaders were not forced out of leadership by the CPC, and in 1959, the feudal theocrats sought to take advantage of this with counter-revolution, led by feudal monks and their paid militias. The CPC defeated this effort “with the firm support of the Tibetan people. Tibetan serfs voted for the first time ever in 1961. By 1965, Tibet had become an autonomous region of the People’s Republic of China.”