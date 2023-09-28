September 27, 2023
Ukrainian Nazi, Jaroslav Hunka, waiting in the Parliament Gallery before he was honoured by a joint parliament and senate sitting of Canada’s House of Commons, to hear Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech. Photo: Hindustan Times.

Ukrainian Nazi, Jaroslav Hunka, waiting in the Parliament Gallery before he was honoured by a joint parliament and senate sitting of Canada’s House of Commons, to hear Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech. Photo: Hindustan Times.