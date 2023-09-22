By Karen Spring – Sep 20, 2023

The Honduras Solidarity Network of North America (HSN) strongly condemns the criminal attack against Afro-indigenous Garifuna leader Miriam Miranda, the widely respected and well-known Coordinator of the Black Fraternal Organization of Honduras (OFRANEH).

On September 19th in the early morning, five armed men entered the home of Miriam Miranda in the Garifuna community of Vallecito, Colón. The attack occurred shortly after a visit from members of the Honduran government’s Protection Mechanism for defenders and journalists. The haunting similarity between this recent attack against Miriam and the home invasion carried out by a hit squad to murder Berta Cáceres in 2016 sends a chilling message to OFRANEH, Garifuna leaders, and all Honduran human rights and land defenders. Although security protocols helped to prevent a physical attack against Miriam, the incident is yet another example of what Garifuna leaders face for defending Indigenous rights and Garifuna ancestral lands in Honduras.

For many years, the list of attacks on Miriam has grown to be quite extensive, while the list of those punished for such attacks is non-existent. In February 2022, Miriam received death threats against herself and her family by telephone. Months later in August 2022, the Attorney General’s (AG) office announced they were opening a criminal investigation against Miriam and other defenders for protesting in front of the AG’s office demanding justice and action related to the forced disappearance of four Garifuna land defenders from the community of Triunfo de la Cruz. Years ago, Miriam was also abducted by armed men in Vallecito despite having protective measures from the InterAmerican Commission since 2011.

Miriam’s situation and the recent attack against her, exemplifies what Garifuna community leaders defending their lands face all across the north coast of Honduras.

The violence and attacks against the Garifuna are perpetuated by actors with names, faces, and significant economic interests. Foreign and Honduran tourist interests, mining and energy companies, developers of the Zones of Economic Development and Employment (ZEDEs), African palm, banana, and other agro-industrial companies operate in full complicity with many elements of the military, police, local authorities, and organized criminal groups within this and past governments. Many of the projects linked to these interests operate in total impunity and with tremendous violence that seeks to displace the Garifuna peoples from their beautiful ancestral lands. This must stop.

In support of Miriam, OFRANEH, and Garifuna communities and leaders in Honduras, the HSN demands:

1. That all attacks, threats, criminalization, kidnapping, racism, forced disappearances, land theft, and murders of Garifuna land defenders stop immediately. No more impunity! Exhaustive investigations must be carried out and all perpetrators brought to justice.

2. That Miriam be provided with additional forms of protection, in the manner agreed to by OFRANEH, so that Miriam and OFRANEH can continue their important work in defense of Garifuna rights.

3. That the state immediately implement the InterAmerican Court (IACHR) rulings of 2015 condemning Honduras for their violations of Garifuna land and cultural rights, ordering restitution of stolen lands, and cease all current efforts that continue to displace Garifuna communities from their lands. The unwillingness to date of the Honduran state to fulfill their international commitments and implement the IACHR’s ruling put Garifuna land defenders at additional risk, violence, pain, and hardship.

The HSN sends their solidarity and support to Miriam and OFRANEH during this hard time. We are committed to taking action to stop the perpetuation of this violence.

