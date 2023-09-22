The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, led a meeting with the National Economic Council at the Humboldt Hotel, in the Warairarepano National Park in Caracas, where he announced that Venezuela has had eight quarters of continuous growth of its gross domestic product (GDP).

President Maduro reported during the meeting held this Thursday, September 21, that the retail sector estimates a 40% growth in its activity this year, “which demonstrates a powerful vigor of the national economy.”

“Sooner rather than later,” he stated, “Venezuela will reach greatness, and show the true Venezuelan power of wealth, equality, and well-being.”

President Maduro also noted that the domestic availability of products has reached 97%, attributing this low level of scarcity to the hard work and domestic production of Venezuelan workers.

The president made a review of the 18 engines of the economy, which he suggested be revised, and highlighted the sectorial and territorial development engines as a new economic model, through the incorporation of new Special Economic Zones (SEZ), which have been discussed during President Maduro’s talks with China.

“We have formulated the right policies, we are not making mistakes,” President Maduro stated. “We have defined four SEZs so far: Falcón, La Guaira, La Isla de La Tortuga, and an overall agricultural production SEZ.”

“This year, we are close to having one million foreign tourists who have visited the country,” the president continued in his report, “and we are currently outlining new strategies to strengthen our tourism sector.”

“We have made significant progress in our economic recovery,” he added, “in the recovery of the real economy of our nation.”

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

