August 31, 2023
In San Diego, CA, members of the APSP were joined by the Party for Socialism & Liberation, Socialist Unity Party, San Diego We Are One, and Anabayan SD, in a lively march through the working class African, Indigenous and Asian community demanding “Hands Off Uhuru!”, “Drop the Charges”, Defend Free Speech” and “Colonialism Must Go!”. Photo: Hands Off Uhuru!-Hands Off Africa!.

In San Diego, CA, members of the APSP were joined by the Party for Socialism & Liberation, Socialist Unity Party, San Diego We Are One, and Anabayan SD, in a lively march through the working class African, Indigenous and Asian community demanding “Hands Off Uhuru!”, “Drop the Charges”, Defend Free Speech” and “Colonialism Must Go!”. Photo: Hands Off Uhuru!-Hands Off Africa!.