The first vice-president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, made a statement that the Venezuelan right-wing opposition may be preparing to launder money using the upcoming opposition primaries as a cover.

During episode 444 of his television program Con el Mazo Dando, broadcasted this Wednesday, August 30, Cabello said that on the eve of the 2024 presidential elections, some sectors of the opposition want to take advantage of the political situation to legitimize and funnel illegal capital to themselves during the far-right primaries elections scheduled for October 20.

“Money could be laundered in the primaries,” he stated,” so we are obliged to investigate the origin and destination of the money received by the opponents to verify that this event is not used to introduce illegitimate capital into the country.”

Cabello recommended that the presidential pre-candidates should have their accounts up to date and transparent when submitting information on their financing, and not to be surprised by those who seek to take advantage of this event to legitimize capital of dubious origin.

It should be noted that in Venezuela, it is illegal for political parties to receive foreign financing, much less if it is intended to promote political campaigns.

In view of the upcoming electoral process, the Venezuelan state has the obligation to trace the origin of all banking transfers registered by organizations with political purposes.

This is the second statement from the Chavista leader on the issue of the financing of the opposition sectors amid the opposition primaries. In episode 443 of his show, Cabello warned that if the National Commission for Primaries (CNP) is receiving money from the US regime-change mechanism USAID to organize the primaries, they would be involved in a major issue.

Cabello further noted that if you are the CNP’s financial manager, or a manager within the CNP in different states in Venezuelan territory, and you have received money from the USAID, NED, or another NGOs obsessed with ousting President Nicolás Maduro, “you will be involved in a big problem.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Randolf Borges with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

