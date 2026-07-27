Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—On Saturday night, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez led a ceremony to award and bid farewell to the Cuban search and rescue brigade, which completed its technical, medical, and humanitarian support work in La Guaira state following the June 24 double earthquake. Hours later, US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) announced the withdrawal of US troops deployed to Venezuela following the natural disaster.

The acting president recognized the work of the Cuban contingent, comprising rescue specialists, surgical doctors, forensic experts, and structural engineers from the Henry Reeve International Contingent.

During the ceremony, the Venezuelan authorities awarded the “Hero of Venezuela” medal to deployed personnel for their work in assisting affected communities. The Cuban brigade carried out specialized rescue operations, surgical interventions, and infrastructure inspections across Venezuelan territory.

Foreign Affairs Minister Félix Plasencia and Cuban Ambassador to Venezuela Jorge Luis Mayo Fernández also attended the ceremony.

US SOUTHCOM withdraws troops

Hours later on Sunday, SOUTHCOM announced on social media that it officially concluded its military presence on Venezuelan soil.

With the withdrawal of its military personnel, the military arm of US imperialism in the region confirmed the end of operations in the land of the Liberator Simón Bolívar and Commander Hugo Chávez.

Following the catastrophic earthquakes, Venezuela received support from over 40 countries and more than 4,000 international aid workers assisting in relief efforts. However, the US presence was accompanied by a widely criticized military deployment.

The military branch of US imperialism in the region noted that various US-funded organizations remain on the ground and will continue operations under the coordination of the US State Department.

Among the nations that dispatched humanitarian aid to Venezuela were Mexico, Spain, Colombia, China, Cuba, Türkiye, Russia, the Netherlands, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Switzerland, Ecuador, Chile, Italy, Germany, and Argentina.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SF