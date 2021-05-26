Towards 21N Mega-Elections: A Tour the CNE Warehouses in Venezuela

The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, Pedro Calzadilla, and members of the recently established Electoral Logistics Committee carried out a tour of the Strategic Operations Center located in Mariches, Miranda state, on Tuesday, May 25, ahead of the mega-elections scheduled for November 21.

The visit to the warehouses of the national electoral organ was part of the framework of the start of activities in the electoral calendar.

En el marco de inicio de las actividades del Cronograma Electoral, presidente del @ve_cne inspecciona el Centro de Operaciones Estratégicas en Mariches. pic.twitter.com/s34WEkxTTH — CNE.ve (@ve_cne) May 25, 2021

It is important to remember that, for this election, a total of 16 audits will be carried out on the automated voting system, in which technicians from political organizations as well as international electoral technical experts will participate.

A designated period has also been scheduled, when around a thousand locations for registration and updating of voter data will be set up throughout the country. This will start on June 1 and continue until July 15.



Featured image: Technicians at CNE Strategic Operations Center configure equipment for updating electoral registry ahead of the November mega-elections. Photo courtesy of CNE.ve / @ve_cne

