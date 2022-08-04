Venezuela and Cuba defended the “one China principle,” and branded Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan as a violation of this principle and of Chinese territorial sovereignty.

Through a statement issued on Tuesday, August 2, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the visit of the president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan on the same day, noting that tensions between Washington and Beijing have escalated, aggravated by “military contacts and systematic arms sales” from the US to the island.

“New provocations, disguised as official contacts or high-level visits, deliberately generate additional dangers,” wrote the foreign ministry, emphasizing that this type of action undermines regional and international peace and security.

For its part, Venezuela’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs referred to the visit of the North American official to Taiwan as a direct provocation of China by the Biden administration, and urged respect for the sovereignty of the Asian country.

“It is a direct provocation and seriously threatens the self-determination and territorial integrity of the Chinese giant,” it stated in a message posted on Twitter.

Pelosi, accompanied by five Democratic congressmen, arrived in Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, on Tuesday, despite numerous warnings from Beijing.

China’s Ministry of National Defense warned that Pelosi’s visit has sent the wrong signal to separatists seeking independence from Taiwan.

In this regard, the Chinese Foreign Ministry highlighted the firm commitment of more than 1.4 billion Chinese citizens to resolutely safeguard the sovereignty of all its territory, including Taiwan.

Relations between China and the US are experiencing their worst moments, due in large part to US military support to the island of Taiwan. Faced with such a situation, the Chinese government has warned time and time again that “it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and territorial integrity.”

