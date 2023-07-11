The disgraced former president of the United States, Donald Trump, lashed out at Venezuela again during a presidential campaign speech.

During his recent speeches, it has become common for Trump to mention Venezuela as part of his narrative. On all occasions, he has done it to attack or discredit the South American nation.

In the most recent incident, Trump stated that the next presidential elections in the US “will be the most important in history.”

He indicated that these elections will define whether they will have “the biggest country ever or a country that will be like Venezuela.”:

“This is the most important election in the history of our country,” bellowed Trump. “We are going to have a country that is going to be bigger than ever, or we are going to have a country that will be like Venezuela.”

Trump’s new attack on Venezuela comes almost a month after he criticized the Biden administration for buying Venezuelan oil instead of destroying the country, as Trump wanted to do.

“When I left, Venezuela was about to collapse, and we were able to keep all that oil, and we would have it right next door,” said Trump at that time. “And now we buy oil from Venezuela, and we are making a dictator very rich, can you believe it? No one can believe it.”

These statements confirmed what has already been stated on repeated occasions by Venezuela’s authorities regarding the White House’s intention to seize Venezuelan resources.

In addition, it has been noted that those who met with Trump, at some point, tried to sell Venezuela’s oil to the highest bidder. Throughout his speech, the former president also referred to the current president Joe Biden, saying that neither he nor his party respect religion.

“There is no practicing Christian religious person, of any type of religion that can vote for him, because they (the Democrats) are against religion” he asserted.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

